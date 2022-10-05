Who is SHiFT? Twitch streamer under fire as viewers accuse him of "gaslighting and berating" for not subscribing

SHiFT is a well-known Twitch streamer and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom speed runner. At the time of writing, he hosted a "1,400+ hour-long" subathon, making him the 18th-most subscribed content creator on Twitch.

SHiFT went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit on October 5 after viewers accused him of "gaslighting and berating" the audience for not subscribing to his Twitch channel.

In the minute-long clip, the speed runner asked his viewers to subscribe to his channel. After some viewers commented that he was "begging," the streamer responded by implying that the viewers didn't understand how "math works."

The Twitch streamer then said that he was pleading with his audience to "save" their money.

Why did Twitch streamer SHiFT get traction on Reddit?

During SHiFT's Family Guy No-Hit speed-running broadcast, the internet personality urged his audience to subscribe to his channel so that it could trigger a two-minute multiplier on stream. He said:

"Okay, come on, guys. Five subs, and we get 50. 50 with a two-minute multiplier. We just need five subs. Five subs in like, a minute! We straight up have like, a minute, guys. We straight up have a minute."

The content creator noticed some viewers commenting that he was "begging" for Twitch subscriptions. SHiFT replied:

"You think this is begging? I'm telling you guys how to save money! If I wanted to make more money, I'd let you guys drop the combo, and I get the 50 when it's worth a minute, and we get more subs to get; like, you don't understand how math works. Okay? You can't argue with math."

SHiFT called out the viewer who claimed that he was "begging." The former resorted to calling the latter "stupid" and asked his channel moderators to ban them from the chat room:

"Yeah, that's f***ing crazy! 'Stop begging!' I'm begging for you guys to save money. F***king stupid. Ban that guy. Like, if your IQ is that low, then you should not be chatting."

The minute-long clip ended with SHiFT saying:

"I'm begging you guys to save money. Jesus!"

SHiFT responds and provides his take

A few hours after his clip gained traction on the subreddit, SHiFT responded to the accusations during his subathon livestream. Another minute-long clip started with him saying:

"Most people who have that opinion, that making money is evil. I'm making lots of money themselves. Like, what popular influencer do you get that opinion from? It's like, people who actually are struggling to make money, and aren't just getting f***ing hundreds of thousands of dollars a month, are forced to feel like, 'Oh, I can't make money because the big guy who makes money says making money is bad.'"

The Twitch streamer claimed that the aforementioned thoughts had a "gate-keeping" nature:

"It's literally gate-keeping. It's gate-keeping. You get your followers to believe in f***ing bull sh*t, that making money is bad. So they give you all their money because they just like the sh*t you're saying, and that everybody else who wants to make money can't make money."

The clip ended with SHiFT sarcastically saying:

"That's just the play now. Just talk about your guilt. 'I'm so guilty. I make thousands and thousands of dollars a day. I'm so guilty. Please stop giving me money.'"

Fans react to Twitch streamer's clips

More than 65 community members reacted to the Twitch streamer's clip, with one Redditor claiming that they unfollowed SHiFT's channel because of the "negative and miserable stream atmosphere":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

SHiFT started his livestreaming career in 2016 and saw massive popularity growth in June 2020. The Twitch streamer currently has 101,479 followers and garners a concurrent viewership of 403 fans per stream.

