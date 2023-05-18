"Why is he allowed to stream?": Redditors outraged at controversial streamer CookieLoLxx for streaming on Twitch without repercussions

Controversial streamer CookieLoLxx is under fire after a Reddit post berating him for streaming on Twitch without repercussions, despite numerous allegations of grooming and s*xual assault coupled with a whole document noting how he scammed people and texted minors, emerged last month. Redditors have expressed outrage that despite owning up to most of the things, the streamer seems to be making content like usual.

A Redditor by the name Neurrrr even linked the document in question in his response to the post, noting how he has acknowledged most of the allegations in his response. The comment also echoed concerns from others who wondered why Twitch had not banned Jakob Fransson, aka, CookieLoLxx.

The Redditor wrote:

"I don't understand why Twitch has not banned him? He admitted to everything in his "apology", so all of the screenshots are true. So why is he allowed to even stream?"

Why are people calling on Twitch to ban CookieLoLxx? Allegations of the assault and grooming explored

In the first half of April 2023, a detailed document was released by Jakob's Discord moderators. The doc contains testimony, screenshot, and other evidence accusing the League of Legends streamer of multiple offenses, including s*xual assault, p*dophilia, and scamming sponsors out of a substantial amount of money.

The most shocking was the multiple screenshots and testimonies from women and underage girls who accused him of being inappropriate with him over the internet. Some of these took place over private DMs, while other instances occurred in more public Discord servers. The document also notes how, in one of the interactions, the streamer admitted to r*ping one of his ex-girlfriends.

Notably, CookieLoLxx did make a Twittlonger addressing the issues and shared it on his Twitter. However, that was met with an overwhelmingly negative response, with people alleging that he was downplaying the issues. In a subsequent tweet, he mentioned how sorry he was and might have come across as insincere but would rectify his behavior with a proper discussion on his stream.

CookieLoLxx @CookieLoLxx I am ashamed of myself and I'm deeply sorry to all those that have been affected by my behaviour over the last years. I panicked and wrote a statement that probably felt insincere and it wasn't my intention. I will talk about everything live on stream 15th April at 7 PM CET. I am ashamed of myself and I'm deeply sorry to all those that have been affected by my behaviour over the last years. I panicked and wrote a statement that probably felt insincere and it wasn't my intention. I will talk about everything live on stream 15th April at 7 PM CET.

Reddit wants him banned from Twitch

Redditors of the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail did not appreciate that CookieLoLxx has kept streaming on Twitch without facing any consequences, with many calling on Twitch to ban him. Here are some of the general reactions:

Some brought up the platform's Off Service Conduct policies that could technically be applied to penalize the streamer. However, as many others point out, these mostly require legal and official precedence to come into effect.

Some compared him to a controversial streamer GiantWaffle who they say did something similar when allegations of assault were brought up against him.

GiantWaffle comparison (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Many have lamented how the internet quickly forgets things, with a few comparing the situation with other controversial online figures. Controversial streamers are not exactly rare. Here is a curated list of contentious streamers who still stream.

