"Why does he look like Slender Man?": Pokimane reacts to xQc watching the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial

It seems that Pokimane and xQc's friendship is still going strong, as the two are still able to comfortably make fun of each other. In a recent stream, Imane "Pokimane" was commentating on the ongoing Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamational trial when a viewer alerted her to a recent clip of Felix "xQc" doing the same thing.

In xQc's clip, he is seen trying to copy courtroom etiquette and standing up with trialgoers as a sign of respect. However, he appeared to stand at an awkward angle, probably so he could still fit into the camera frame, given his height.

As he stepped away from his setup to stand up, Pokimane took note of the awkward stance and referred to xQc as the fictional Creepypasta internet meme, Slenderman. She laughed out loud and recreated her friend's posture, exclaiming:

"Why does he look like Slenderman, bro? Just STAND. Why are you doing this?"

Fans react to Pokimane's interpretation of xQc's pose

Viewers had their own opinions on the incident. Plenty of fans found Pokimane's interpretation of xQc's clip to be hilarious. One viewer thought the Slenderman reference was too funny for words, while another quoted a popular line from the American cartoon hit SpongeBob SquarePants.

Some fans joined Pokimane in laughing at xQc (Image via YouTube)

On the other hand, many fans stood up for xQc. They found that his choice to stand was respectful, given American court laws and etiquette. Others also tried to justify the reasons as to why he was standing at such an odd angle, explaining that he was "trying to fit in the frame" and "adjust himself." One viewer disliked the fact that Poki was attempting to make fun of his posture.

Several viewers defended xQc against the African streamer (Image via YouTube)

A couple of viewers found the idea of streamers reacting to the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial insensitive to begin with. So, for them, xQc standing up was actually probably one of the most respectful behaviors exhibited by a streamer. Given the severity of the situation, it seems that a number of fans are uncomfortable with the new reaction stream meta.

A section of fans called out the new reaction meta (Image via YouTube)

Pokimane and xQc aren't the only streamers reacting to the live defamation trial on Twitch. The high-profile trial has been a hot topic on the live streaming platform since it started on April 12, and streamers have been giving their hot takes on the situation.

Depp filed for defamation against Heard in 2019 after years of his ex-wife accusing him of domestic violence.

