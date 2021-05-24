Will there be international esports events in Battlegrounds Mobile India? PUBG Mobile influencers share their thoughts

Fans of PUBG Mobile were reassured after the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India took place on May 6th. Furthermore, the commencement of pre-registration strengthened the hopes for the game’s comeback.

Since the announcement, players have grown even more curious, scouring the internet for the slightest bits of detail regarding their favorite title. One of the striking questions has been regarding the participation of Indian talents at international events.

PUBG Mobile influencers have tried their best to answer these questions, including the ones related to esports.

Participation of Battlegrounds Mobile India players at international events

In one of his recent videos, Ocean Sharma, a popular PUBG Mobile figure and caster, has spoken about Battleground Mobile India and various aspects related to it based on his assumptions.

He was quoted saying this about the esports roadmap:

“Battlegrounds Mobile India will likely feature plenty of India-specific events. After the game releases, within a span of 1-1.5 months, roadmap for exclusive tournaments and leagues would also be likely announced.”

(From timestamp 2 minutes to 2 minutes 27 seconds)

Previously, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare spoke at length regarding Krafton's new offering.

His words regarding the participation of Indian players in international tournaments were as follows:

“Many players have a dream of representing the country and playing against the international teams and they asked me whether they would be able to participate in such events or not.”

“So, whenever a tournament of such nature is announced, then Krafton will be building a framework to allow all talented Indian players to showcase their skills in these international events. Chill and don’t worry as Krafton will be looking after the players. “

(At timestamp 3 minutes to 3 minutes 35 seconds)

The game’s comeback is heavily awaited in India, and fans cannot hold back their enthusiasm. The esports landscape of Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be better than ever and should open more opportunities for the millions of players in the country.

