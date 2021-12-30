"Not going to use it": WillNeff says Twitch didn't invite him to movie events despite being 'face' of Watch Parties

William "WillNeff" Neff slammed Twitch and the platform's Prime Watch Party feature during his latest stream.

Stating that it was "isolating" to international viewers, WillNeff then declared that he would not be using the feature anymore, a decision catalyzed by Twitch's lack of acknowledgment towards his contribution to using the feature.

"I'm not going to use it anymore and isolate my audience."

WillNeff alludes that Twitch Watch Parties cannot compete with the current meta

William "WillNeff" Neff spoke about his decision regarding doing Twitch Watch Parties and voicing his criticism about the feature.

His statements sparked a discussion in the Livestream Fail community from viewers who usually join the watch parties held by other streamers.

WillNeff compared Twitch Prime Watch Parties to that of the "watch parties" held by streamers in current days, where they stream entire TV shows and movies with no extra charges added.

"There is no way that you can compete doing Twitch Watch Parties, or using Toonami, with people who are streaming free content."

Content that seems prevalent among the Twitch streaming community in recent days are shows like MasterChef, 90 Day Fiance, Hell's Kitchen, and other reality shows.

"You just can't, and a lot of that has to do with the international market, right. International viewers are a lot less likely to have streaming platforms in certain areas- also, even after, if they still have Twitch Prime in, let's say, Canada, they might not have the same f**king region-locked films. So it sucks that, like-"

WillNeff cut himself off and revealed another pivotal detail involving Twitch itself, which has upset him some:

"Dude, the other thing I will say, and I'm going to say this- I'm just going to come out and say it. I was 'The' Twitch Prime Streamer, right? No one else used Twitch Watch Parties as much as I did. There were, like, four movie events that (Twitch) did in Los Angeles- I didn't get invited to one of them. So you know what, f**k them. I'm not going to use it anymore and isolate my audience."

In the past, WillNeff used to stream Twitch Watch Parties often. When a clip of his rant was posted to the Livestream Fail community, many agreed with his statement and shared their own experiences of trying to join one of his watch parties from the past.

Comment on WillNeff's watch parties (Screenshot via /r/LivestreamFail

Creators such as Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang have begun to stream entire TV shows, reacting to the content along with their audience.

Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell and Disguised Toast seem to be pushing boundaries, with Campbell streaming entire movies and Disguised Toast streaming whole episodes of Naruto. However, they are just a few of many pushing further and further.

Many viewers have noted that the increasing amount of reaction-style content to copyrighted TV shows and movies will eventually explode once streamers get hit with DMCA takedowns.

