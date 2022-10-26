Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, KOEI TECMO and Team Ninja’s upcoming action title, received some brand new information this morning. Fans can now look forward to an early 2023 release date for the upcoming Soulslike game set in Han-era China. The developers also revealed what fans can expect in the game's Digital Deluxe Edition, the Steelbook, and early purchase bonuses.

The Han Dynasty is on the verge of collapse, and it’s going to be up to a nameless soldier, a militiaman, to head out and survive the Three Kingdoms era. The upcoming Soulslike will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S consoles in the coming year.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is confirmed for a 2023 release date

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next major action RPG from KOEI TECMO and Team Ninja, and its developers revealed that it is coming in March 2023. On March 3, 2023, this dark fantasy version of the Later Han era will come to life on a variety of consoles.

There will, of course, be a Standard version of the game, but there will be a Digital Deluxe Edition available at the same time. The price was not revealed, but the contents of the Deluxe Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty were detailed.

Digital Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Three DLC packs (to be released later)

Season Pass/DDX bonus: Qinglong Armor

While the contents of the Season Passes are not detailed at length, players will be able to look forward to new generals, new demons, new scenarios, new stages, new weapon types, and much more. The Qinglong Armor is also a reference to the Azure Dragon, one of the Four Chinese constellations, one of the four gods.

Anyone who purchases the physical or digital versions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty before March 16 will also receive the “Baihu Armor”. Early purchasers of the digital version will receive the “Zhuque Armor” as well.

Baihu translates into “White Tiger”, a deity that was worshipped in the Han Era. Zhuque is the Vermilion Bird, similar to a Phoenix, and, much like White Tiger, is one of the Four Symbols of the Chinese constellations.

A limited-edition Steelbook version of the game will be available as well, with a collectible case and a pair of bonus DLC items. The “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong” will be a part of the Steelbook. Zhurong was a god of fire, and an important character in the Three Kingdoms era, while Gonggong was a god of water.

There are plenty of armor bonuses out there for players interested in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as it is scheduled for release on March 3, 2022. The upcoming Soulslike game will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

