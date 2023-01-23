"Worth the 100k tuition": HasanAbi reacts to his TikToks being played by college professors

Clips from political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi are apparently being used by college professors in classrooms from notable American universities.

"HasanAbi" Piker is known for his progressive take on current affairs and is a self-proclaimed socialist. He has a huge following on the Amazon-owned platform with over 2.4 million followers. Twitch Tracker currently rates him as the No 5 English streamer with an average concurrent viewership of 32.6K over the last thirty years.

After clips of his TikToks being shown by a college professor went viral, Piker himself replied to a tweet posted by one of his editors captioned:

"Worth the 100K tuition"

hasanabi @hasanthehun ostonox @ostonox College professors are showing Hasan Piker tiktoks about how when capital owners take "risks" the only real thing they're risking is having to become a worker like the rest of us College professors are showing Hasan Piker tiktoks about how when capital owners take "risks" the only real thing they're risking is having to become a worker like the rest of us https://t.co/UByIy5nivb worth the 100k tuition twitter.com/ostonox/status… worth the 100k tuition twitter.com/ostonox/status…

"Imagine paying 10K a semester": Twitter goes wild after clip portraying HasanAbi used in lecture goes viral

The American-Turkish streamer is known for his outspoken views on social issues and spends most of his streams talking about American politics. His views have frequently put him at odds with other content creators such as GreekGodx, who he personally called out for spreading anti-vaccination conspiracy theories during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is an ardent supporter of universal healthcare and other progressive reforms, and attracts large left-leaning crowds to his streams, where he talks about current affairs. HasanAbi's critique of capitalism and capitalist talking points are no surprise to those who follow him.

However, what surprised many of his fans was when clips showcasing his TikTok being used in a college class went viral on social media.

Many joked about universities charging north of $10K in tuition fees per semester only to show clips in class that could have been viewed with or without subscribing to HasanAbi's Twitch channel.

RCP_2001 @RCP_2001 @ostonox Imagine paying 10k a semester for tuition when you can get for 5 bucks or for free with a Twitch Prime @ostonox Imagine paying 10k a semester for tuition when you can get for 5 bucks or for free with a Twitch Prime

A different clip was also circulated, posted by Twitter user 'Jacob Pincus. The caption of the tweet suggests that the class is from the University of South California School of Cinematic Arts:

jacob pincus @pincusss @hasanthehun we are watching your tik toks at usc film school @hasanthehun we are watching your tik toks at usc film school https://t.co/M7kZTujVQR

The clip talks about business owners and their relational power over employees. The post received many other comments from people claiming to know the professor, who teaches a class on streaming and content creation.

A reply to the tweet claimed that they were in the lecture where the clip is from and that the professor's name is Gordon, who offers classes about Twitch streamers. However, this was not one from that class:

ZombieMoonlight @CalderSwiderski @brenonade

Cinematic Arts students have to take it, it has nothing to do with his streaming class. @ostonox Actually no! I was in this lecture. I'm also in Gordon's streaming class. This class is a completely different one that he is teaching for the first time this semester. AllCinematic Arts students have to take it, it has nothing to do with his streaming class. @brenonade @ostonox Actually no! I was in this lecture. I'm also in Gordon's streaming class. This class is a completely different one that he is teaching for the first time this semester. All Cinematic Arts students have to take it, it has nothing to do with his streaming class.

Ostonox, HasanAbi's editor, even asked the user what the class was called and it turned out that the streamer's clips were not the subject matter being discussed as part of the course. It was merely from a montage of random videos that the professor showcases before ending their class.

ZombieMoonlight @CalderSwiderski @ostonox @brenonade Visions of Diversity in Cinematic Arts. I’ll DM you proof if you want @ostonox @brenonade Visions of Diversity in Cinematic Arts. I’ll DM you proof if you want

ZombieMoonlight @CalderSwiderski @RIPYANDHl @ostonox @brenonade Had nothing to do with the lecture actually. At the end of every class he shows us a variety of videos and clips. This one was sent to him by his son and he liked it enough to show us. We didn’t discuss it in class or anything @RIPYANDHl @ostonox @brenonade Had nothing to do with the lecture actually. At the end of every class he shows us a variety of videos and clips. This one was sent to him by his son and he liked it enough to show us. We didn’t discuss it in class or anything

Here are some more reactions from the internet about the clips:

meowri @JennaLynnMeowri @hasanthehun I can’t believe this what they’re teaching our kids these days smh @hasanthehun I can’t believe this what they’re teaching our kids these days smh

Tamoor Hussain @tamoorh @hasanthehun I got it ad-free with a Prime sub that I was reminded to use on the hour. @hasanthehun I got it ad-free with a Prime sub that I was reminded to use on the hour.

Naivety @AlexNaivety @hasanthehun the fact they pulled up a Minecraft zoomer compilation too instead of an original TikTok lmfaoo @hasanthehun the fact they pulled up a Minecraft zoomer compilation too instead of an original TikTok lmfaoo

Murat Piker Stan Account @baconjake737 @hasanthehun And yet I get it for $5 a month or for free with a twitch prime @hasanthehun And yet I get it for $5 a month or for free with a twitch prime

hasanabi @hasanthehun LOL TIKTOK DID NOT BAN ME FOR A BLM POST AND CLAIM ITS HATEFUL MISCONDUCT. NO WAY. LOL TIKTOK DID NOT BAN ME FOR A BLM POST AND CLAIM ITS HATEFUL MISCONDUCT. NO WAY. https://t.co/FP2UCFu3qz

HasanAbi was recently in the news after getting banned from TikTok. He was mass-reported for talking about the BLM movement on the platform. As such, the streamer has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the years but seems to have done little to slow his growth on the platform.

