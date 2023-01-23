"Worth the 100k tuition": HasanAbi reacts to his TikToks being played by college professors

Clips from political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi are apparently being used by college professors in classrooms from notable American universities.
"HasanAbi" Piker is known for his progressive take on current affairs and is a self-proclaimed socialist. He has a huge following on the Amazon-owned platform with over 2.4 million followers. Twitch Tracker currently rates him as the No 5 English streamer with an average concurrent viewership of 32.6K over the last thirty years.
After clips of his TikToks being shown by a college professor went viral, Piker himself replied to a tweet posted by one of his editors captioned:
"Worth the 100K tuition"
"Imagine paying 10K a semester": Twitter goes wild after clip portraying HasanAbi used in lecture goes viral
The American-Turkish streamer is known for his outspoken views on social issues and spends most of his streams talking about American politics. His views have frequently put him at odds with other content creators such as GreekGodx, who he personally called out for spreading anti-vaccination conspiracy theories during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He is an ardent supporter of universal healthcare and other progressive reforms, and attracts large left-leaning crowds to his streams, where he talks about current affairs. HasanAbi's critique of capitalism and capitalist talking points are no surprise to those who follow him.
However, what surprised many of his fans was when clips showcasing his TikTok being used in a college class went viral on social media.
Many joked about universities charging north of $10K in tuition fees per semester only to show clips in class that could have been viewed with or without subscribing to HasanAbi's Twitch channel.
A different clip was also circulated, posted by Twitter user 'Jacob Pincus. The caption of the tweet suggests that the class is from the University of South California School of Cinematic Arts:
The clip talks about business owners and their relational power over employees. The post received many other comments from people claiming to know the professor, who teaches a class on streaming and content creation.
A reply to the tweet claimed that they were in the lecture where the clip is from and that the professor's name is Gordon, who offers classes about Twitch streamers. However, this was not one from that class:
Ostonox, HasanAbi's editor, even asked the user what the class was called and it turned out that the streamer's clips were not the subject matter being discussed as part of the course. It was merely from a montage of random videos that the professor showcases before ending their class.
Here are some more reactions from the internet about the clips:
HasanAbi was recently in the news after getting banned from TikTok. He was mass-reported for talking about the BLM movement on the platform. As such, the streamer has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the years but seems to have done little to slow his growth on the platform.
