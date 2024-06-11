Wuthering Waves announces 10 free pulls to celebrate 30 million downloads

Kuro Games recently announced 10 free pulls in Wuthering Waves to commemorate the game reaching 30 million downloads worldwide. This reward was initially promoted via a social media event where only a select few would be able to acquire it. However, the officials decided to send the gift to players across all servers, following the feedback they received regarding their prior plans.

Wuthering Waves to give away 10 free pulls for reaching 30 million downloads

Wuthering Waves has been giving away a lot of freebies, either for reaching a certain milestone or as compensation for in-game issues. With the title reaching 30 million downloads, developer Kuro Games has decided to reward players with some free pulls.

Every player will receive 10x Lustrous Tide and 5x Crystal Solvent via the in-game mailing system. However, that token can only be used on the standard banners, which have a few good options to snag.

Note that, as of writing, the officials have dispatched the rewards, and they are ready to be claimed.

Wuthering Waves apologizes, turns Lucky draw rewards into universal celebratory rewards

As specified, the 10 free wishes were initially listed under the lucky draw, where players could become eligible by simply reposting an official tweet. Many users were upset about the limited opportunity, so Kuro Games decided to convert this into universal celebratory rewards, with an official apology for the grievances caused.

It only made sense for the officials to discard this social media event in Wuthering Waves and offer something more generous instead of just appreciating the constant support from fans.

The 30 million downloads are no less an achievement, but well deserved, to say the least. After all, the developers have considered every bit of feedback before implementing changes, which shows their gratitude towards the community.