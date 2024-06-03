Upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.0 events and rewards

Wuthering Waves has already released fun events like Overdash Club and Rumbling Hollow. Many players might be wondering about other events that will drop during the current version 1.0 update as the officials have already lined up many for the grand launch. The recent official announcement has also mentioned the addition of Wuthering Exploration, a new limited-time special event in which players can participate.
All these events improve the general experience with new gameplay mehcanics, challenges, and rewards. This article will discuss everything you need to know about the upcomnig events in Wuthering Waves 1.0 update.
Wuthering Waves 1.0 upcoming event schedule and rewards
1) When Thunder Pours
- Start Date: June 06, 2024
- End Date: Until version 1.0 ends
With the recent version timing adjustment, Yinlin's debut banner has been rescheduled to June 06, 2024. On the same day, players can participate in the When Thunder Pours event where you can try out the 5-star Yinlin and the other 4-star resonators featured in her banners.
Trying out all trial versions of all four characters will reward you the following:
- Astrite
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Advance Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Advance Energy Core
- Shell Credits
2) Alloy Smelt
- Start Date: June 06, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)
- End Date: June 27, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)
This is a limited-time battle challenge event where players will explore Sonoro Sphere hidden inside the mine. They will use a special Alloy which will provide resonators with buffs when they enter different domains. Here is a list of rewards:
- Astrite
- Malleable Elite Class Echo
- Premium Tuner
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
Players need to reach Union Level 14 in Wuthering Waves to participate in this event.
3) Intensive Training
- Start Date: June 06, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)
- End Date: June 13, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)
During the Intensive Training event, you can consume Waveplates in Simulated Training to obtain double rewards in Wuthering Waves. You can claim these double rewards three times in a day and it will refresh during daily server reset. Do note that you will need to reach Union Level 14 to participate in this Double EXP drop event.
4) Second Coming of Solaris
- Start Date: June 13, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)
- End Date: June 27, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)
Second Coming of Solaris is an upcoming commision event in Wuthering Waves. You will have to accept event-based dailies and deliver the required items to obtain the following rewards:
- Astrite
- Advanced Resonance Potion
- Advanced Energy Core
- Advanced Sealed Tube
Keep in mind that you need to reach Union Level 14 and complete the main story Echoing Quest to particpate.
5) Wuthering Exploration
- Start Date: June 13, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)
- End Date: June 27, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)
The latest Wuthering Waves official announcement also mentioned Wuthering Exploration, a new limited-time special event. The developers plan to improve players' gaming experience with this event and reward them with the following:
- Astrite
- Morphable Elite Class Echo I
- Morphable Elite Class Echo II
- Premium Tuner
- Premium Sealed Tube
6) Chord Cleansing
- Start Date: June 20, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)
- End Date: June 27, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)
Chord Cleansing is a Double Echo Materials Drop Event in Wuthering Waves. Complete Tacet Fields and consume Waveplates to receive double rewards upto three attempts daily. These double reward attempts will refresh after server resets until the event ends.
Stay tuned in Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.
