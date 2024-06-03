Upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.0 events and rewards

Wuthering Waves has already released fun events like Overdash Club and Rumbling Hollow. Many players might be wondering about other events that will drop during the current version 1.0 update as the officials have already lined up many for the grand launch. The recent official announcement has also mentioned the addition of Wuthering Exploration, a new limited-time special event in which players can participate.

All these events improve the general experience with new gameplay mehcanics, challenges, and rewards. This article will discuss everything you need to know about the upcomnig events in Wuthering Waves 1.0 update.

Wuthering Waves 1.0 upcoming event schedule and rewards

1) When Thunder Pours

Upcoming banner shown in reveal livestream (Image via Kuro Games)

Start Date: June 06, 2024

June 06, 2024 End Date: Until version 1.0 ends

With the recent version timing adjustment, Yinlin's debut banner has been rescheduled to June 06, 2024. On the same day, players can participate in the When Thunder Pours event where you can try out the 5-star Yinlin and the other 4-star resonators featured in her banners.

Trying out all trial versions of all four characters will reward you the following:

Astrite

Medium Resonance Potion

Advance Resonance Potion

Medium Energy Core

Advance Energy Core

Shell Credits

2) Alloy Smelt

Limited-Time Battle Event (Image via Kuro Games)

Start Date: June 06, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)

June 06, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8) End Date: June 27, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)

This is a limited-time battle challenge event where players will explore Sonoro Sphere hidden inside the mine. They will use a special Alloy which will provide resonators with buffs when they enter different domains. Here is a list of rewards:

Astrite

Malleable Elite Class Echo

Premium Tuner

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Players need to reach Union Level 14 in Wuthering Waves to participate in this event.

3) Intensive Training

Double EXP Drop event (Image via Kuro Games)

Start Date: June 06, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)

June 06, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8) End Date: June 13, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)

During the Intensive Training event, you can consume Waveplates in Simulated Training to obtain double rewards in Wuthering Waves. You can claim these double rewards three times in a day and it will refresh during daily server reset. Do note that you will need to reach Union Level 14 to participate in this Double EXP drop event.

4) Second Coming of Solaris

Upcoming Commission Event (Image via Kuro Games)

Start Date: June 13, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)

June 13, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8) End Date: June 27, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)

Second Coming of Solaris is an upcoming commision event in Wuthering Waves. You will have to accept event-based dailies and deliver the required items to obtain the following rewards:

Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion

Advanced Energy Core

Advanced Sealed Tube

Keep in mind that you need to reach Union Level 14 and complete the main story Echoing Quest to particpate.

5) Wuthering Exploration

Special Event (Image via Kuro Games)

Start Date: June 13, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)

June 13, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8) End Date: June 27, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)

The latest Wuthering Waves official announcement also mentioned Wuthering Exploration, a new limited-time special event. The developers plan to improve players' gaming experience with this event and reward them with the following:

Astrite

Morphable Elite Class Echo I

Morphable Elite Class Echo II

Premium Tuner

Premium Sealed Tube

6) Chord Cleansing

Double Echo Materials Drop event (Image via Kuro Games)

Start Date: June 20, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8)

June 20, 2024 at 4:00 (UTC+8) End Date: June 27, 2024 at 3:59 (UTC+8)

Chord Cleansing is a Double Echo Materials Drop Event in Wuthering Waves. Complete Tacet Fields and consume Waveplates to receive double rewards upto three attempts daily. These double reward attempts will refresh after server resets until the event ends.

Stay tuned in Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

