Wuthering Waves announces free 5-star character as compensatory reward

Wuthering Waves will soon dispatch a free 5-star character selector to compensate for the optimization issues that appeared after the global launch on May 23, 2024. In fact, there have been numerous complaints about poor game experiences on PC and mobile devices alike. Therefore, Kuro Games also promises to address all the problems over the next few updates.

This article outlines everything there is to know about the upcoming 5-star character reward in Wuthering Waves. Readers will also find details about all the key developments promised by the officials.

Wuthering Waves to reward free 5-star character as compensation

Expand Tweet

According to the officials, players will receive the free 5-star character in Wuthering Waves on May 26, 2024, at 10 am (UTC+8). It will be dispatched via a special voucher, meaning Rovers will get to choose whichever Resonator they like from the permanent banner. For those wondering, the 5-star selector will appear in the in-game mailbox, and it will be valid until May 22, 2025.

As a token of gratitude, the developers will also compensate players with 10 free Radiant Tides for the inconvenience caused by poor optimization. It can be used to summon Jiyan or wish on the upcoming Yinlin banner. Regardless, both the 5-stars are an excellent addition for any account and can offer a satisfactory playstyle as long as the game itself is in a playable state.

On that note, Kuro Games has apologized for the ongoing issues and made further promises to improve the overall performance of its title. Here are some other key adjustments and improvements that will be implemented in future updates:

A Skip button update with a scope for bypassing the main storyline, including the prologue and first act. This is bound to give Rovers more control over their gameplay.

The companion quest for Resonator Yinlin will also be available soon.

The adjustments will also cover combat optimization. This will address issues like poor hit registry and damage response. In addition, players can expect to see a better controller response going forward.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback