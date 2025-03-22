Wuthering Waves announces new echoes for 2.2 update

Wuthering Waves has recently announced a few new echoes for the version 2.2 update, which will be launched globally on March 27, 2025. They can be acquired via their corresponding Tacet Discords, which were showcased in the latest telecast. Those who missed either of their reveals would want to know what the entities are capable of.

Hence, this article takes a closer look at the new echoes announced for Wuthering Waves 2.2.

All new Wuthering Waves 2.2 echoes

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream has showcased several new echoes from the upcoming patch. Their cost and skills were further highlighted in a follow-up announcement from Kuro Games. Here are all the details:

Capitaneus

Cost : 3

: 3 Echo Skill: Summon a Capitaneus and deal Spectro DMG to enemies. When equipped in the main slot grants, the echo grants Spectro DMG and Heavy DMG Bonus to the corresponding character.

La Guardia

Cost : 1

: 1 Echo Skill: The equipping character transforms into La Guardia and deals Physical DMG to enemies. Hold down the Skill to launch a ranged attack.

Sagittario

Cost : 1

: 1 Echo Skill: The equipper transforms into Sagittario to inflict Spectro DMG on targets. Getting attacked while moving in transformation triggers an enhanced Dodge Counter.

Sacerdos

Cost : 1

: 1 Echo Skill: Manifests Sacerdos on the battlefield. The echo deals Aero DMG to enemies.

Glacio Drake

Cost : 1

: 1 Echo Skill: Summon a Glacio Drake to deal damage to deal Glacio DMG to enemies.

Electro Drake

Cost : 1

: 1 Echo Skill: The effect is similar to Glacio Drake, but the echo deals Electro DMG.

Aero Drake

Cost : 1

: 1 Echo Skill: When summoned, this echo inflicts Aero DMG on enemies.

In the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, players can also look forward to the Lumpylumen Myriad Nightmare and Reminiscence: Fleurdelys echoes. These Cost 4 Tacet Discords are also equipped with unique effects. Reminiscence: Fleurdelys will be obtainable via the weekly boss, which players encounter during the main quest of version 2.2.

