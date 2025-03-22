Wuthering Waves announces new echoes for 2.2 update

By Akash Paul
Modified Mar 22, 2025 11:02 GMT
Sagittario Echo via the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream
Wuthering Waves 2.2 new echoes, announced (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves has recently announced a few new echoes for the version 2.2 update, which will be launched globally on March 27, 2025. They can be acquired via their corresponding Tacet Discords, which were showcased in the latest telecast. Those who missed either of their reveals would want to know what the entities are capable of.

Ad

Hence, this article takes a closer look at the new echoes announced for Wuthering Waves 2.2.

All new Wuthering Waves 2.2 echoes

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream has showcased several new echoes from the upcoming patch. Their cost and skills were further highlighted in a follow-up announcement from Kuro Games. Here are all the details:

Capitaneus

  • Cost: 3
  • Echo Skill: Summon a Capitaneus and deal Spectro DMG to enemies. When equipped in the main slot grants, the echo grants Spectro DMG and Heavy DMG Bonus to the corresponding character.

La Guardia

  • Cost: 1
  • Echo Skill: The equipping character transforms into La Guardia and deals Physical DMG to enemies. Hold down the Skill to launch a ranged attack.
Ad

Sagittario

  • Cost: 1
  • Echo Skill: The equipper transforms into Sagittario to inflict Spectro DMG on targets. Getting attacked while moving in transformation triggers an enhanced Dodge Counter.

Sacerdos

  • Cost: 1
  • Echo Skill: Manifests Sacerdos on the battlefield. The echo deals Aero DMG to enemies.

Glacio Drake

  • Cost: 1
  • Echo Skill: Summon a Glacio Drake to deal damage to deal Glacio DMG to enemies.

Electro Drake

  • Cost: 1
  • Echo Skill: The effect is similar to Glacio Drake, but the echo deals Electro DMG.
Ad

Aero Drake

  • Cost: 1
  • Echo Skill: When summoned, this echo inflicts Aero DMG on enemies.

In the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, players can also look forward to the Lumpylumen Myriad Nightmare and Reminiscence: Fleurdelys echoes. These Cost 4 Tacet Discords are also equipped with unique effects. Reminiscence: Fleurdelys will be obtainable via the weekly boss, which players encounter during the main quest of version 2.2.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी