Wuthering Waves anniversary leaks hint at free 5-star character selector

The Wuthering Waves anniversary will arrive in version 2.3 and is expected to bring a free 5-star character selector, according to a closed beta leak. The speculation coming in courtesy of credible sources like Hakush.in hints at a distinct ticket that will potentially allow players to claim one of the Resonators from the standard pool.

This article takes a closer look at the latest leaks about the free 5-star character selector from the Wuthering Waves anniversary.

Note: This article is based on version 2.3 closed beta leaks and is highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves anniversary could reward a free 5-star character selector, according to leaks

Several leaks have appeared online regarding the Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards, which include free pulls and cosmetics. However, players will be more excited about the free 5-star character selector coming in version 2.3, provided the leaks prove true. It appears that Rovers can use a special ticket to claim one of the standard characters.

It is not the first time Kuro Games has rewarded premium Resonators, as those who played the game at launch could claim two standard characters for free. The 5-star selector seems reasonable, as the game reached its major milestone.

What's more interesting is that leaks online claim that the ticket will let players choose a limited-time character, weapon, or both. The choices were between Xiangli Yao, Yinlin, and Jiyan. Their signature options would have been available if players decided to claim the weapons.

Regardless, the offer would have been extremely generous, especially for the limited-time signature equipment. They can be used to build future characters if not the existing ones. However, players must lower their expectations until Kuro Games announces the anniversary rewards.

Speaking of which, the version 2.3 livestream will unveil all the upcoming content, including the anniversary rewards. So far, the officials have only revealed Zani and Ciaccona as the featured characters of the patch via the drip marketing campaign. The update is expected to be released around April 29, 2025.

