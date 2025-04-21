Wuthering Waves announces more anniversary rewards as apology after receiving backlash from community

After a tumultuous few days since the Wuthering Waves 2.3 preview livestream premiered, Kuro Games has announced more rewards for the game's First Anniversary after facing backlash and criticism from the community. Many players were left feeling dissatisfied with the rewards they were receiving, with some voicing concerns as the ongoing 2.2 update was cut short.

Kuro Games has announced that every player will receive 10x Lustrous, 10x Radiant, and 10x Forging Tides as an apology. The developers have announced that the distribution of these items will begin shortly, and the official date will be announced soon.

Kuro Games announces more rewards as compensation for Wuthering Waves First Anniversary amid community backlash

The official preview program of the 2.3 Livestream left the community divided, with one part praising the developers for the amount of content they were receiving and also voicing their excitement for the WuWa x Cyberpunk collab.

While the other part of the community felt like the rewards were too few, especially considering multiple banners coming in version 2.3, and with the ongoing patch 2.2 getting cut short. This culminated in an online backlash on various social media forums, including X and Reddit, which ultimately led Kuro to open a WuWa anniversary feedback page.

Today, on April 21, 2025, the official Wuthering Waves page on X announced that players will receive an additional 30x Pulls later this week, as part of the apology event and as a response to the community's feedback.

"We also recognize that there is still much room for improvement in how we operate and support the game long-term. We're committed to growing and refining every aspect of Wuthering Waves. To express our gratitude and sincerest apologies, we'll be launching a Login event this week where the following content will be available to unlock and claim. The opening time will be given in a later official announcement."

You will receive 10x Lustrous, 10x Forging, and 10x Radiant Tides as part of this login event. Dates for when the distribution will begin are yet to be announced, but as stated in the post on X by Wuthering Waves' official, it will be revealed soon. Only time can tell if this will satisfy the community or if the studio will face more backlash and decide to give out more rewards for the WuWa's First Anniversary.

