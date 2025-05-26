Wuthering Waves Augusta, Younuo, and Buling character models leaked

Kuro Games has been introducing compelling characters in Wuthering Waves’s playable roster with every update. As such, the community is anticipating Augusta, Younuo, and Buling, who are expected to debut in the future patch. Thanks to credible third-party sources like Steplekaer, players got a glimpse at the potential character models, which were rendered based on game file descriptions.
This article will take a closer look at the latest Augusta, Younuo, and Buling character model leaks in WuWa.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Wuthering Waves leaks shows Augusta, Younuo, and Buling character models
Several sources have claimed that Augusta and Younuo could become playable in Wuthering Waves 2.6. Their concept arts were also shared with information regarding their element and weapon type. The latest leaks from Stepleaker show their full-body renders.
Augusta appears to be a female Resonator with a character model similar to Changli. She has long hair with a distinct red color, which complements her white outfit. In the leaks, she can be seen wearing a tunic with high heels and arm bracers, which are quite unique compared to other characters in the game. Perhaps she belongs to a new region that players have yet to explore.
Eagle-eyed fans would notice that Younuo boasts a white outfit similar to Augusta's. However, her tunic is shorter and has a different design. She pairs her attire with different ornaments, like the wing-shaped tassel holding her ponytail. Even her hair has a distinct blue hue.
Buling will likely be a 4-star character on launch and has a relatively simpler outfit compared to Augusta and Younuo. Her character model is petite like Zezhi and is wrapped in a black sleeveless jacket. She could be seen wearing sleeves around her arms and a boot.
It is worth noting that Kuro Games has yet to reveal the specified characters. Therefore, we have no confirmation of whether they will become playable in the future. Even if the officials introduce them via drip marketing, their character models could be different in the final version.
