Wuthering Waves Cartethyia early gameplay revealed

Cartethyia's early gameplay footage from the Wuthering Waves closed beta has been making the news online. It appears Kuro Games has granted permission to X user Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) to showcase the upcoming character and its abilities. The latest drip marketing campaign has confirmed that Cartethyia is a 5-star Aero unit that wields a sword, and she is heading to the version 2.4 update.

This article will take a closer look at Cartethyia's early gameplay revealed from WuWa.

Disclaimer: The footage included in this article comes from version 2.4 closed beta. Therefore, the actual gameplay on official release may differ.

Cartethyia’s early gameplay revealed in Wuthering Waves closed beta

In Wuthering Waves, Cartethyia has become one of the most highly anticipated characters ever since she appeared in the Rinascita story quest. The latest drip marketing campaign confirms her debut as a playable 5-star character in version 2.4. Courtesy of X user Geoff Keighley, fans also got a glimpse of Cartethyia’s early gameplay footage.

Unlike leak sources, Geoff Keighley was apparently given official access and permission from Kuro Games to share the above footage. A quick glance at the preview shows that Cartethyia’s playable version will harness the power of both Sentinel and Threnodian. It appears she can transform between different states using her Resonance Liberation to draw strength from the spiritual connections.

Cartethyia morphs into her giant form to access more powerful attacks. She could potentially slam her sword on the ground to nuke anything along the path before exiting her dominant stance. Since Kuro Games is stonewalling her abilities from public exposure, fans will have to wait until the official showcase to learn her capabilities.

Nonetheless, it is refreshing to see the officials granting permission to reveal exclusive gameplay footage of characters from beta servers. Perhaps this will prevent gamers from relying on leak sources.

As for Cartethyia, she will likely be featured in the first half of the version 2.4 update, given her drip marketing order. Players can expect to get information about her banner and kit in the upcoming livestream.

