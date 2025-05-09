Wuthering Waves: Cartethyia's attribute and weapon type revealed

Cartethyia has been confirmed to be a playable character in the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update via the latest drip marketing campaign. Following the official reveal, Kuro Games has announced the unit's attribute and weapon type. This information is something fans have been eager to know, considering Cartethyia is an enlightened being that appeared during Rinascita’s story quest.
This article discusses everything revealed about Cartethyia in WuWa, including her attribute and weapon type.
Wuthering Waves reveals Cartethyia's attribute and weapon type
The Wuthering Waves 2.4 drip marketing campaign has officially revealed Cartethyia as an upcoming playable 5-star unit. Here's her weapon type and attribute, as disclosed by Kuro Games with a follow-up announcement:
- Attribute: Aero
- Weapon Type: Sword
Leakers online had previously claimed that Cartethyia will join the Aero roster. The official announcement proved the speculations true. In the "Cube, Cubic n Cubie" event, Cartethyia's cube can inflict Aero DMG, which further reinforces her attribute.
That said, fans have been waiting for Cartethyia’s arrival for quite some time now. She was introduced as Fleurdelys, the "Blessed Maiden," during Rinascita’s story quest. She helped Rovers discover the history of the land, specifically the Avinoleum region, and later posed as a weekly boss.
Cartethyia's deep connection with powerful forces like the Sentinel Imperator, the Threnodian Leviathan, and the Dark Tide marks her as a formidable entity. Hopefully, these bonds will translate to the playable version so that players can use her to ravage enemies in battle. They can also expect to see her official gameplay in the version 2.4 livestream event.
When can we expect the WuWa 2.4 update?
The WuWa 2.4 update is expected to be released on June 12, 2025. The speculation is based on the official banner cycle for the current patch. For reference, Ciaconna convene departs on June 11, 2025, so the next patch should be released the day after.
Cartethyia is expected to arrive in the first phase of the update, given the drip marketing order. The second half will likely be reserved for Lupa, who has also been confirmed as an upcoming 5-star Resonator.
