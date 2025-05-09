Wuthering Waves: Cartethyia's attribute and weapon type revealed

By Akash Paul
Modified May 09, 2025 08:28 GMT
Image showing Cartethyia from Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Cartethyia (Image via Kuro Games)

Cartethyia has been confirmed to be a playable character in the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update via the latest drip marketing campaign. Following the official reveal, Kuro Games has announced the unit's attribute and weapon type. This information is something fans have been eager to know, considering Cartethyia is an enlightened being that appeared during Rinascita’s story quest.

Ad

This article discusses everything revealed about Cartethyia in WuWa, including her attribute and weapon type.

Wuthering Waves reveals Cartethyia's attribute and weapon type

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 drip marketing campaign has officially revealed Cartethyia as an upcoming playable 5-star unit. Here's her weapon type and attribute, as disclosed by Kuro Games with a follow-up announcement:

  • Attribute: Aero
  • Weapon Type: Sword

Leakers online had previously claimed that Cartethyia will join the Aero roster. The official announcement proved the speculations true. In the "Cube, Cubic n Cubie" event, Cartethyia's cube can inflict Aero DMG, which further reinforces her attribute.

Ad

That said, fans have been waiting for Cartethyia’s arrival for quite some time now. She was introduced as Fleurdelys, the "Blessed Maiden," during Rinascita’s story quest. She helped Rovers discover the history of the land, specifically the Avinoleum region, and later posed as a weekly boss.

Cartethyia's deep connection with powerful forces like the Sentinel Imperator, the Threnodian Leviathan, and the Dark Tide marks her as a formidable entity. Hopefully, these bonds will translate to the playable version so that players can use her to ravage enemies in battle. They can also expect to see her official gameplay in the version 2.4 livestream event.

Ad

Also read: All Wuthering Waves 2.3 events: Start and end dates

When can we expect the WuWa 2.4 update?

The WuWa 2.4 update is expected to be released on June 12, 2025. The speculation is based on the official banner cycle for the current patch. For reference, Ciaconna convene departs on June 11, 2025, so the next patch should be released the day after.

Cartethyia is expected to arrive in the first phase of the update, given the drip marketing order. The second half will likely be reserved for Lupa, who has also been confirmed as an upcoming 5-star Resonator.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications