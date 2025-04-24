Wuthering Waves fans can claim 30 free pulls ahead of 2.3 anniversary update

Wuthering Waves fans can claim 30 free pulls (aka wishes) ahead of version 2.3, which is set to release on April 29, 2025. Kuro Games has offered these wishes after listening to community feedback related to the game's first anniversary. Apparently, fans were disappointed with the freebies that the developers showcased during the latest livestream event.

Moreover, the special rerun banner, despite featuring multiple 5-star characters to pull from, will not have a guaranteed drop rate. While changing the pity system isn't feasible, fans can look forward to claiming the 30 free pulls in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves offers 30 free pulls ahead of 2.3 anniversary update

Recently, Wuthering Waves has faced numerous backlashes, as fans were disappointed with the anniversary rewards showcased during the version 2.3 telecast. Kuro Games was quick to respond to the situation by establishing a new community feedback feature. This allowed players to communicate their disapproval of the anniversary rewards, which include free pulls, a glider skin, and Astrites.

After receiving the comments, the officials announced more freebies as an apology to the community. It seems players can obtain a total of 30 free wishes ahead of version 2.3. However, the pulls aren't just for the limited-time banners; they include Forging Tide and Lustrous Tide as well. The wishes will be dispatched in three sets, each on consecutive days starting April 25, 2025.

Here’s when the rewards will arrive in WuWa:

10x Radiant Tide: April 25, 2025

April 25, 2025 10x Forging Tide: April 26, 2025

April 26, 2025 10x Lustrous Tide: April 27, 2025

Rovers will be eligible to claim the rewards only after reaching Union Level 8. The 30 free wishes will be delivered via a special limited-time login event. It is also worth noting that the rewards have an expiration window and will not be reissued if players miss the opportunity to claim them. However, note that the 30 free wishes in WuWa will expire before the version 2.4 update goes live.

