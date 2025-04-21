Wuthering Waves leak shows early Phrolova gameplay

The latest Wuthering Waves leak sharing Phrolova’s early gameplay has created quite some buzz in the community. This is the first time that fans got a glimpse of the character in action, thanks to credible sources like Team Gemberry78 from Telegram. The footage of Phrolova was apparently shared from a closed test server.

This article will take a closer look at the early Phrolova gameplay leaks in WuWa.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Early Phrolova gameplay leaks in Wuthering Waves explored

Wuthering Waves is gearing up for its first anniversary, bringing exciting rewards and fresh banners for two unique characters. Adding to the excitement, the latest leak has shed light on early gameplay footage of Phrolova. In the leak, she can be seen wielding the Havoc element to unleash a flurry of attacks on the enemies.

Interestingly, Phrolova was shown to be manifesting a Tacet Discord aside from the Echoes equipped on her. Since we don’t have official information regarding her kit, the purpose of the summons is unclear. However, fans can spot her attacks dealing massive AoE damage.

Based on the leaked preview, Phrolova can hit targets from a range since she wields a Rectifier. Her basic attack animations are somewhat similar to Yinlin's. After activating the Resonance Liberation, Phrolova enters a special state and sits on a giant crimson lily.

She remains active in the battle and deals damage, even if players swap to another character. If Kuro Games decides to keep her Resonance Liberation in the final release, Rovers will get a Havoc Resonator with off-field damage applications.

That said, the officials are yet to announce when the unit will become playable. She is expected to be released in the version 2.5 banner or during later updates. It is rest assured that Kuro Games will reveal her in the future drip marketing campaign.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for information, news, and updates.

