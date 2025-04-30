Wuthering Waves is working on Steam Deck compatibility following successful Steam launch

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update was released globally on April 29, 2025, and it officially brought the game to the Steam library. After the successful launch, Kuro Games has announced their plans to make the title accessible on handheld consoles. The dev team claims that they are working on the Steam Deck compatibility and will share more updates about it in the future.

Ad

This article discusses the current state of WuWa on Steam Deck and things to expect from its compatible version.

Kuro Games is working to make Wuthering Waves compatible on Steam Deck

Ad

Trending

Kuro Games has officially updated the Steam description for Wuthering Waves after the version 2.3 update. It suggests that the developers are currently working to resolve the game’s compatibility with Steam Deck. This popular handheld device can successfully run several titles, and it's about time for the console to branch out.

Although WuWa doesn't have native support on Steam Deck, players are able to download the client after double booting the device with a different operating system. Since the game has its unique anti-cheat software, the Linux-based SteamOS prevents it from launching altogether. Hopefully, the developer will find a solution so that fans can experience the gacha game on the go.

Ad

Also read: All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners

For now, players can rely on Android and iOS devices if they ever wish to play the game on platforms other than PC or PlayStation. They can look forward to hearing from Kuro Games if they make any progress with resolving compatibility issues. If things go according to plan, WuWa could natively run on Steam Deck in the upcoming patches.

Current and all-time peak player count on Steam (Image via SteamDB)

Players can expect more optimization in the future, as the hardware isn’t powerful enough to provide the desired frame rates. Hopefully, the successful Steam launch will motivate the developer team. The platform has amassed a peak player count of 15,000. The number is substantial for a gacha title that has a separate launcher.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.