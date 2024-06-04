XDefiant update today (June 4, 2024): Y1S0.2 Patch Notes bring social upgrades and bug fixes

Ubisoft developers just launched a new XDefiant update today, June 4, 2024. The XDefiant Y1S0.2 patch notes introduced some social upgrades, improving the overall gameplay experience for the FPS community. With the last edition of the XDefiant patch, the developers injected some new devices, a faction, and some bug fixes. However, this time they’re only focusing on the Social aspect and other miscellaneous bugs.

Having said that, this article will shed light on the content of the XDefiant update today.

Content of XDefiant update today (XDefiant Y1S0.2 patch notes)

For those who’re interested in the content of the XDefiant update today, here’s a glimpse of XDefiant Y1S0.2 patch notes:

Social

While in a party, we now display the most restrictive Crossplay setting among the party members, as it applies to the whole party. Also fixed an issue where party members with differing Crossplay settings couldn't matchmake.

Fixed an issue with displaying incorrect player names on Social screens.

Fixed a crash caused by spamming open/close View Party Invites, but who would even do that, calm down.

On consoles, Ubisoft Connect party invites could display as if they were coming from Xbox or PlayStation Network friends. Fixed that, along with some other weird invite-related things.

Miscellaneous

Fixed some missing terrain textures when players joined matches in progress on some maps.

Input-based matchmaking setting status now updates correctly after changing it on Xbox.

Fixed a thing on PS5 where people could sneak into places they shouldn't via PS5 Activities.

Security improvements, various.

This sums up all the content regarding the new patch notes of XDefiant.

