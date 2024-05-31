XDefiant Preseason Week 2 Twitch Drops: All rewards, how to earn, and more

Ubisoft has announced a brand-new wave of XDefiant Preseason Week 2 Twitch Drops, and fans are excited to get their hands on a fresh range of cosmetics for free. Similar to other partner programs on the purple platform, the latest XDefiant Twitch Drops require players to dedicate their time to a select few streams in order to redeem their reward.

This article explores how players can get their hands on XDefiant Preseason Week 2 Twitch Drops, all the skins and other items this program offers, and any other related information.

All rewards featured in XDefiant Preseason Week 2 Twitch Drops

With the debut of XDefiant Preseason Week 2 Twitch Drops, players can finally get access to the following skins and items in the game:

Morganite M9 Skin Violet Vector Skin Weapon XP Booster - W2

Players must note that the brand-new wave of Twitch drops will only be available from Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 10:30 PM to Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024, 10:30 PM. (GMT+5:30)

These skins are confirmed to be of Epic Quality and are great free additions to one's collections.

How to earn XDefiant Preseason Week 2 Twitch Drops

To get your hands on the XDefiant Preseason Week 2 Twitch Drops, players must spend three hours watching verified content creators featuring the aforementioned drops. Each item has a designated watch time. Players must reach the threshold for each item to successfully get their hands on it in-game.

Here is a list of each item and the watch time required to unlock it:

Weapon XP Booster - W2 (30 minutes of watch time across a participating live channel) Morganite M9 Skin (60 minutes of watch time across a participating live channel) Violet Vector Skin (90 minutes of watch time across a participating live channel)

Furthermore, players must ensure that their Ubisoft account is connected with Twitch in order to redeem these rewards and have them reflect in their in-game inventory. Here's how you can quickly connect your accounts:

Open Twitch.tv and log in. Head to the profile tab, and proceed to 'Connections' Locate 'Ubisoft' and proceed to connect your Ubisoft account with Twitch.tv Authorize the connection

Upon authorizing the connection between Ubisoft and Twitch, your drop progress will now be tracked. Any item you redeem on the website will reflect in your XDefiant inventory.

