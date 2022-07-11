“This is really good”- xQc hosts a cooking stream and his brother rates the food

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" surprised fans by hosting a small cooking stream on July 11. Felix spent 30 minutes preparing bacon, eggs, and bread before calling his brother, Nick, for feedback.

After tasting the bread, Nick ate the bacon and was surprised by how good it tasted. Nick acknowledged xQc's talent for cooking and stated:

"Oh, the bacon... Hmm, bacon's really good! Really good."

xQc showcases his culinary skills in an IRL cooking stream and asks his brother Nick to taste the meal

The French-Canadian content creator hosted a 20-hour stream earlier today and spent time playing a variety of games and reacting to some trending videos.

After watching YouTube videos featuring cuisines from various countries, Felix decided to showcase his own cooking skills and transitioned from his regular stream to an IRL cooking stream.

xQc began by cooking eggs before moving on to preparing bacon. The streamer spent 30 minutes cooking various food items, and after the 13-hour mark of the stream, it was finally time to taste the meal.

Felix called his brother Nick and explained what was on the plate:

"Cheese toast homemade with fresh cheddar cheese. Then bacon, homegrown kind of bacon, top quality. And then egg. Egg done scrambled. Okay, you can try whatever you want first."

Nick started off by tasting the cheese toast and provided his opinions on the dish:

"Yeah, I'll get the toast first. The cheese is kind of thick a little bit, but it's good."

(Timestamp 13:02:58)

xQc explained why the cheese was not cut properly:

"Oh, yeah. There was a problem with the knife. I used... I used a hunter knife and not the sharp knife."

After tasting toast and bacon, it was finally time to judge the egg. Nick said:

"Then let's get to the egg. Oh, the egg is cold though. Hmm, good. Except the coldness, 10 out of 10, dude."

xQc was really happy to see his brother enjoy the meal and gleefully exclaimed:

"Holy! 10 out of 10! Nick certified meal, and you guys were trolling the whole time. Okay? This is Nick certified meal. It's insane! PagMan (Twitch emoticon) 10 out of 10, easy! Easiest cook of my life.

The streamer finished eating his meal with his brother and later went back to livestreaming his regular content.

Fans react to the streamer's cooking stream

Felix's clip was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

xQc is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch right now, and he is ranked the second most popular streamer on the platform. He began his online career in 2016. He currently has 10.9 million followers and garners an average viewership of 65k fans per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far