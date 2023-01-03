xQc reveals his New Year's resolutions, including hosting a subathon, IRL content, and more

Twitch star Felix "xQc" took to his channel on January 2, 2023, to host a gaming livestream. During its concluding moments, he took the opportunity to create a New Year's resolution list and shared his plans for the year.

xQc revealed several goals for his livestream, including "focusing on things that matter," hosting a subathon, planning to host Twitch streams regularly, organizing his own podcast, focusing more on IRL content, and more.

"This is good" - xQc talks about his New Year's resolutions

After spending several hours playing Minecraft, xQc watched Hasan "HasanAbi's" livestream and noticed that the political commentator created a notes document outlining his goals for the new year.

After seeing this, the French-Canadian personality decided to share his own goals for the year and created a list of resolutions. He began by revealing that his main goal was to break Forsen's Minecraft speed run record, followed up by hosting a subathon. He stated:

"Beat Minecraft 20:38 speed run. That's one! Two... subathon before Q3 (third quarter of the year). I think that's fair enough. Uhm... hold up! What? This is realistic. Be on time for stream on 75% of the time."

Timestamp: 20:34:03

The streamer kept adding to the list, stating that he had both on-stream and off-stream goals:

"Okay. Host my own podcast. Maybe two. I have goals, okay? These need to be stream (related goals) and off-stream (related goals). So like, one would be get a license. A driver's license. Hire a chef, maybe, and eat better. Go on walks. Chat, guys, this is off-stream! Yeah, maybe I'll do an on-stream gym arc, but... I actually enjoy walks. So saying the 'bar low' is just, 'set the fire.' Okay? It's just to heat up the fire."

He added that he wanted to do more IRL content:

"Do more IRL and less... how do you say that? I love TikToks. Guys, these are the things I want to do. I love TikToks. I love TikTok, man! Dude, f**k you, b***h a**! And less... less filler, less stun-locks, less excuses."

After jotting down a total of 11 goals, xQc concluded:

"This is good, because... yeah, this is good."

Fans react to the streamer's New Year goals

A Twitter thread about the resolution list attracted quite a lot of fan reactions, as more than 30 community members provided their take on the matter. Here's what they had to say:

xQc's resolutions for 2023 were also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions from the streamer-focused forum:

xQc was one of the biggest content creators on Twitch in 2022 and was ranked as the number one streamer on multiple occasions. He currently has 11,473,101 followers and averages over 56k viewers per stream.

