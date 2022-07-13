“Go faster than the speed of light”: xQc’s shockingly hilarious epiphany about time travel could change future forever

xQc was watching NASA reveal the new photographs taken by the James Webb telescope when he had a revelation about the speed of light and time travel. The Twitch star seemed to be enjoying photographs of distant star clusters and nebulae when he had an idea:

"The speed of light is cringe."

He then went on to try and explain his point by drawing one of his trademark diagrams in MS Paint. According to him, the speed of light is "cringe" because it is too slow. He further posited that human beings can merely observe telescopic pictures of the past because of how long light takes to reach Earth.

xQc subsequently claimed to have an epiphany about time travel and excitedly tried to explain it to his fellow streamers. However, the latter pointed out that his theory was quite similar to the depiction of time travel in Christopher Nolan's hit sci-fi movie Interstellar. They even quipped that he hadn't made a scientific breakthrough in any regard.

"I just got a brain flashback!" - xQc thinks he has solved time travel on stream

Felix "xQc" is the most-watched variety channel on Twitch and reacting to YouTube videos and streams is his forte. The 26-year-old streaming giant had some wild ideas after watching NASA reveal new pictures sent by the famous James Webb telescope.

After seeing a beautiful photo of the Carina Nebula, xQc had a hot take about the speed of light. He thought that the speed of light, which is approximately 186K miles per second, wasn't fast enough. The streamer derided it for being slow and lamented that all the photographs taken of the nebula are from thousands of years ago:

"We are here okay? And the things that we are seeing are happening here, right? But by the time, with this dogs*** speed of light trash... By the time that we see it, okay? These m***ersuckers are like, f***ing literally boom!"

The Canadian made it clear that he would prefer if the light was faster because:

"But if it was faster, like instant. We'll see what's going on over there. All we have is the past."

The streamers then discussed whether intelligent life away from our galaxy could have pictures of dinosaurs. The idea got xQc quite excited as if he'd made a monumental discovery:

"Whoa, whoa. Oh my god!! Bro, bro. I just got a brain flashback!"

As if in awe of his own scientific power, Felix seemed mighty pleased with himself. His theory being:

"What if you were to travel? Faster than the speed of light, okay? Boom! Boom!"

He then spoke about inventing a machine to go faster than light and used a diagram for further clarification:

"So somebody died okay? And you wanna see them again, okay? Dude, dude. You go faster than the speed of light. Go past it, right? You go somewhere else, you set up camp. Then you look back at Earth, then you see them! They are still alive."

While others remained unconvinced, he tried to explain it again. He even claimed that nobody is grasping his genius plan. As someone on the call pointed out, going faster than light with this logic will not turn back time or resurrect someone:

"It doesnt change the time on Earth though. It's like setting off a firecracker and going 100 years speed of light, and then you get to see it agian right? And you go further, you see it again. It's just taking that long for the light of the firework to travel for you to see it."

Reactions to xQc's wild time travel theory

The chat was, as usual, having fun with the streamer's supposed new theory, which he thought would revolutionize the world. Many started labelling xQc as dumb and flooded chat with jibes:

Chat reacting to his theory (Image via xqc/Twitch)

Reddit had a say about the theory as well. Most were pointing to the absurdity of the whole notion. Of course, many understood why xQc would go there, giving him credit for the thought:

It is not uncommon to see social and scientific debates on xQc's channel. In fact, a few days ago, he had an argument with Greekgodx about health and that garnered a lot of attention as well.

