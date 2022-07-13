"I have never seen that before"- xQc is shocked as Twitch age-restricts him while streaming FL Studio

While streaming FL studio on Twitch, xQc realized that the stream was age-restricted. The streamer has been trying to get better at the software since he started to get the hang of it a couple of days ago, but viewers soon alerted him to the fact that they were getting an age-restriction prompt if they tried to join his stream. Many have seen a similar prompt pop up for streamers who play a lot of gambling games such as Slots on stream:

"Guys under 19 years can't watch this, apparently."

Some in the chat even said they had seen the mature warning for other famous gambling streamers such as TrainwrecksTV. Gambling on stream has been a point of contention for a lot of people, and xQc, being one of the top streamers on the platform, is often criticized for his "gamba" streams.

xQc tries to figure out why his stream was age restricted

Felix "xQc" is one of the top streamers on Twitch and regularly pulls over 50-70k concurrent viewers to his content. As per the latest statistics, he is currently the most-watched variety streamer on the purple platform. For this reason, many have denounced his gambling streams.

(Timestamp 15:53:01)

Being a big streamer, Felix's audience is bound to have a lot of young viewers, and the anti-gambling advocates feel that the streams may have adverse effects on young impressionable minds. As he stopped FL studio to figure out the problem, many in the chat pointed out that this is what happens to gambling streamers. He asked them:

"Chat, what is that? Why is it saying you should be 19 years to watch this? Wait, what do you mean you have to be 19 years old to watch this?"

He then asks his viewers to take a screenshot of the popup and send it to him:

"Somebody take a screenshot of that. Send it to me. I want to see it."

Pokelawls, who was on a call with him on stream, confirmed this too:

"Oh, I got it too. Happened to me too. I literally just refreshed your stream, and I got it too."

xQc was stunned when he saw the screenshots:

"I have never seen that before. Bro, I have never seen that before. What is this?"

Upon hearing that it is a common thing that happens to gambling streams, xQc was annoyed because he was not gambling at the time. His fellow streamers pointed it out too:

"I feel like you should only get this when you are doing gambling though, right? What the hell is this? That's weird."

xQc even checked other streams to see if the problem was only happening to him and found that only his channel was affected by the age restrictions. When someone in the chat pointed out that people don't want kids to watch gambling streams, this is what he had to say:

"Bro, what is that? Why you mad? They don't want kids to watch gambling. What the f*** are you talking about, man? We are chilling right now. We're making music and chilling..."

The streamer then came up with another theory, thinking there was some beta testing going on:

"I feel like I'm getting beta-tested upon."

However, the problem appeared to have been resolved in an hour or so.

Reactions to the stream being restricted

His chat was having fun as most joked about xQc losing his viewer count and teased him about how this would hurt his streaming career. Many also joked about how people could easily fool the prompt by lying about their birthdate:

Chat reacting to the age restriction (Image via xQc/Twitch)

The subreddit r/LiveStreamFail also pitched in with their opinions. Many supported the mature warning as they considered Felix's content to be for adults but remained skeptical of how much it would help moderate the streams. Some even thought that it was a pathetic attempt by Twitch to shift the blame onto streamers:

Streamers like Rothstein, Trainwreckstv, and xQc earn huge amounts of money from gambling sponsors, and they are also famous for losing large wagers on stream. There have been critics who question the ethics of showing gambling on stream, but unless Twitch takes more drastic measures, gamba is here to stay.

