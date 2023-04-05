xQc surprises MoistCr1TiKaL with claim about crypto gambling websites in debate about Fansly

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" and Felix "xQc" recently got together on a stream to debate the controversy about Fansly being a sponsor for this year's Streamer Awards when Felix made a claim about crypto gambling websites that stunned Charlie.

For context, MoistCr1TiKal has been on the receiving end of quite some backlash and is being labeled a hypocrite for not calling out Streamer Awards and QTCinderella for advertising Fansly, an adult website, to a predominantly young audience despite his past criticism of Adin Ross for showing an adult website on the Kick platform.

After releasing a video titled 'Hypocrisy' that gained significant traction online, having accrued almost three million views within a day, Charlie decided to join xQc's stream recently to address the allegations further, but was taken aback when the French-Canadian personality brought up gambling websites seemingly out of nowhere.

"I don't know we got to gambling" - MoistCr1TiKaL recalls story about crypto gambling website that allowed minors to gamble up to a point as a counter to xQc's arguments

Their debate about the Streamer Awards turned into a discussion about the ease of access to explicit content online that could be accessed by minors. Readers familiar with the streaming world may remember how Adin Ross received a lot of backlash recently after streaming an adult website on his stream, with MoistCr1TiKaL joining others such as HasanAbi in deriding Ross' actions.

While debating during the livestream, xQc, who was infamous as one of the biggest gambling streamers on Twitch before it was severely restricted in September 2022, claimed that crypto gambling websites offer some of the best protections in warding off minors from accessing the website by hiding "content" behind legal authentication and bank transfers.

While using the system as an example of safeguarding minors from adult content would have been fine, the streamer announced that gambling shouldn't be considered targeted at minors due to the alleged safeguards that crypto gambling websites provide:

"Is this [online gambling] something or an activity, that targets what is prone to children? I think it's incredibly disingenuous of an argument to push."

At this point, MoistCr1TiKaL interjected, saying that he had no idea why they were talking about gambling when the topic was supposed to be about Fansly and him being called a hypocrite:

"I don't know who is pushing that argument 'cus that was not in that video at all. I'm going to be honest, I don't know how we got to gambling. I was gonna let you cook on it if you wanted to, but yeah I did not say anything about gambling."

xQc, in turn, laughed it off saying that he was just being "schizo" as MoistCr1TiKaL, while laughing with his fellow streamer, provided a counter-argument about a Stake-like crypto gambling website that allowed minors to gamble and only stopped them when they wanted to cash out their winnings:

"For what it's worth there actually have been a couple of cases where people, kids, have signed up for crypto gambling. Because they usually don't check for verification until it's time to cash out. So I remember I read a story I read not long ago where kids signed up, they had some money they won through crypto gambling...

He continued telling xQc the story:

"And they had money in the account but they couldn't cash it out because they needed to verify their age. But Stake [sic] was more than willing to take the money before verifying, so..."

The Reddit community reacts to xQc bringing up crypto gambling while debating Fansly with MoistCr1TiKaL

Here are some relevant reactions from Redditors on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

While xQc and Trainwreckstv have spoken in favor of gambling streams in the past few months, MoistCr1TiKaL recently dealt with a dramatic situation involving content creator Sneako. Read all about it here.

