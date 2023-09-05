xQc voices interest in buying Valorant team of The Guard, even though "it is kind of expensive"

Popular livestreamer Felix "xQc" recently told his viewers on stream that he is thinking about buying The Guard's Valorant team. As the winners of the North American Valorant Acension, the team had the right to participate in the Tier 1 international league. However, Riot Games recently announced that their position has been forfeit as the management failed to send proper documents in time.

The news sparked quite some outrage in the Valorant community, with many esports professionals talking against the team's management. While Felix isn't even the first streamer to actively talk about signing the players, his recent discussion while streaming Counter-Strike has sparked a discussion among gamers.

While queuing up for a game, xQc said that he had been thinking about buying The Guard, even if it is a bit expensive:

"Yeah, I was thinking about buying, um, The Guard from Valorant and kind of sending it even though it is kind of expensive."

"I don't have the time to figure out...": xQc on buying a Valorant team like The Guard over starting a new org

When xQc talked about possibly buying The Guard's Valorant team, one of his friends who was playing Counter-Strike with him asked him to get a CS 2 team. However, xQc explained that he did not have time to figure out the "whole structure" of the organization and was better off buying a pre-existing team:

"Yeah, but I realized that I don't have the time to figure out the whole structure before it starts, because people need to have like a full structure."

After his friends asked him about the caveats of buying a team, xQc stated:

"Since it's like T1, it's like tier one Valorant? All the other teams have like a full like, they have a place where they're going to live, where they're going to practice, their whole support team, and sh*t like that. They have everything fully fledged out, you know? And building that might take a lot of time."

Fans react to xQc's take on buying an established team

The news that xQc might just be buying The Guard and helping its franchising has kick-started quite a conversation online; many Valorant-focused X accounts have posted about it. Some even noted how he backed away from buying Turtle Troop a few months ago.

Here are a couple of reactions:

The Guard's disqualification from the VCT created quite a stir in the community with many calling out their management. Disguised Toast, the popular Twitch streamer and owner of the esports organization Disguised, openly described The Guard as "terrible" for costing the players valuable time and opportunity.

Disguised Toast and Ludwig have both commented about the players and/or helping other organizations take the spot left by them. This has led to many favorable reactions from the community.