xQc does a walk of shame and apologizes to Dowsky to get back into World of Warcraft guild

Felix "xQc" had to roleplay doing a Game of Thrones-style walk of shame in World of Warcraft for Sodapoppin to let him back into the OnlyFangs guild. The punishment also required Felix to formally apologize to fellow Twitch streamer Dowsky, whom xQc clashed with before rage-quitting the guild a couple of months ago.

Clips of the walk of shame have gone viral on social media. Here is the guild leader Chance "Sodapoppin" laying down the ground rules:

"To get back into the OnlyFangs, you have wronged Dowsky with ego and we are here to trim it. You are tasked with roleplay walking through Stormwind while being talked to in any way from other members of the server."

Chance further explained that after the Cesei-style walk of shame, xQc would have to directly address Dowsky with an apology. Only if that was accepted would he be allowed to return to the guild:

"When you reach Dowsk you will type out a message. An apology. That apology will be judged by Dowsky and he will have the ability to either approve or decline your apology. So careful with what you type."

Watch: xQc apologizes to Dowsky as punishment to get back into World of Warcraft Hardcore guild

For those who need more context, the punishment set by Sodappopin was a long time coming, and here is a small recap of the drama that preceded the viral clip.

The OnlyFangs World of Warcraft guild is the popular Classic Hardocre guild boasting a number of top streamers. With a star-studded roster of creators, leader Sodapoppin has had to deal with a lot of conflict. The incident involving xQc and Dowsky occurred last week when they got into a feud after the former demanded the World of Warcraft streamer move away from a specific Murloc farming spot. The incident got pretty heated, with Felix rage-quitting the guild.

Sodapoppin has already talked about what xQc would need to do to return. The day finally arrived, and after a walk of shame, the Canadian streamer read out an "apology" addressed to Dowsky. The funny speech has gone viral on social media. Here's what the streamer stated:

"Dowsky, my lord, my precious. I have failed you and all of the guild with my abhorrent behavior. I disrespected your authority among the swamps, and tried to rob you from your rightful Murlocs. This display of ego has no place in such an environment. And for this I am sorry. Please take my apology (voice quivering) king of swamps. Revered mage of Fanglsy!"

Fans were very amused by the interaction, with tens of thousands of viewers tuning in live to see xQc's walk of shame. Here are some general reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

For those wondering what the outcome was, it appears that Sodapoppin accepted the apology after Dowsky's internet went out. Fans can therefore expect xQc to stream the much-awaited World of Warcraft raid slated to happen next month.