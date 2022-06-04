XSET disbands its PUBG Mobile roster consisting of J7, KillSwitch, and others

Following the conclusion of the first half of the PUBG Mobile Esports 2022 season, teams and organizations are undergoing changes in their organizational structure. In an unexpected turn of events, XSET has decided to depart the PUBG Mobile esports scene. The announcement came through an official social media handle, where they posted:

Today, we announce our departure from PUBG Mobile Esports. We are incredibly proud of how our team performed over their last two seasons under XSET and we want to wish them nothing but the best moving forward.

XSET @XSET



Today we announce our departure from PUBG Mobile Esports. We are incredibly proud of how our team performed over their last two seasons under XSET and we want to wish them nothing but the best moving forward. ❤️

This came as a shock because XSET was the most successful PUBG Mobile team in the region for the past few seasons. The team even won back-to-back Pro League North America tournaments (the biggest PUBGM regional trophy), a truly incredible feat.

Team XSET PUBG Mobile roster before disband

1. J7

2. KillSwitch

3. Jayy

4. Polo3

5. Roiidz (Coach)

XSET entered the PUBGM esports scene in September 2020 by signing an experienced lineup. The current lineup joined in 2021 and in a few months, they were crowned PMPL Champions. They were also ranked third in the PMPL Americas Championship Season 2, but were eliminated early in PMGC West 2021.

The team created history by winning back-to-back Pro Leagues a few months ago. Unfortunately, they did not fare well in the third season of the PMPL Americas Championship and came in at the ninth position. With an average run in the championship, they only managed to accumulate 159 points in their 24 matches.

Jonathan Morales Galaviz, aka J7, had previously played for Knights and Tempo Storm. He played for Knights at the World League: West 2022, while he competed in the PEC 2022 as part of Tempo Storm.

Za Uk Thang, known as KillSwitch, is one of the best players in the region. In fact, he was a member of the PMCO Fall 2020 North America winning team, Execute Esports.

Roiidz, the coach of the team, tweeted that the players are now free agents and looking for a new organization. PUBGM esports caster, Hot Jukes, tweeted his support and said that it's definitely a no-brainer for other teams to add these consecutive PMPL winners to their rosters.

Hotjukes @hotjukes



Back to back regional champions in the biggest mobile game on the planet. I have strong feeling they did it all with practically no help. What is it gonna take for an NA ORG to finally WAKE UP. This just looks like a huge drop of the ball in my eyes. No brainer pick up.

Team XSET is a popular North American esports organization founded in 2020 that has a competitive presence in many different titles, including Valorant, Rocket League, R6 Siege, and Apex Legends.

The reason for their sudden departure from PUBGM is currently not known, but fans hope to see them return to the scene soon. In the coming weeks, it will definitely be interesting to see which teams sign the now five free agents.

