Xur has brought in high-stat Legendary armor pieces in Destiny 2 right now (March 10)

Xur is back this week in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, amidst Day 1 of Root of Nightmares. While the entire community is busy clearing the new Raid with contest modifiers, the Agent of the Nine is here to make a deal for everyone with Exotic and Legendary gear.

The Exotic vendor can be found this week on Tower, as players can spawn on the Courtyard waypoint. From there, the stairs that lead to the Hangar area will eventually take everyone to the Agent of the Nine. The image below should provide a clearer idea of Xur's location.

Destiny 2 Xur (Image via Bungie)

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and rely solely on the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance (March 10)

In the Exotic section, players will gain access to the following gears on the first page:

Coldheart Exotic Arc Trace Rifle.

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps Exotic Gauntlets for Hunters.

Wormgod Caress Exotic Gauntlets for Titans.

Karnstein Armlets Exotic Gauntlets for Warlocks.

Karnstein Armlets (Image via Bungie)

The only gear worth picking up today is Warlock's Gauntlet, Karnstein Armlet, with 23 Strength and 62 base stats. On the second page, the Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale Exotics are being sold with Opening Shot and Killing Wind respectively. Each of these weapons has a price tag of 1250,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Back on the first page, Xur brought in a couple of weapons from previous seasons, such as Firefight and Disparity. However, the weapon that everyone should pick up right now is the Night Watch Kinetic Scout Rifle. The perks include:

Chambered Compensator for Stability and recoil, alongside Full Bore for increased Range and reduced Stability.

Tactical Mag for increased Stability, and Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

Subsistence for auto-reload after kills.

Rampage for increased damage of 33% with three kills.

Night Watch Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The Disparity Kinetic Pulse Rifle consists of a decent PvE perk, including Headstone and Outlaw, which complement each other well. Lastly, Firefight comes with perks such as Threat Detector and Focused Fury, which can be decent sustained damage sources against elites.

Disparity Pulse Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of armor pieces, Hunters can pick up the Gauntlets with 24 Resilience and 22 Strength. Warlocks can get the helmet with 22 Resilience and 19 Strength. Sadly, there is no decent Legendary Titan armor piece with stat spikes. Each of the Legendary armor pieces can be bought in exchange for

