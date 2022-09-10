Xur is selling decent Destiny 2 PvE and PvP weapons right now (September 9 to 13)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is entering its weekend stage, and it's time for the Agent of the Nine to shine with his weapons. Xur is back in the game, selling his Exotic and Legendary wares to Guardians in a new location. With players still working their way around the Arc subclass, this week's inventory might help them.

Xur can be found on the Tower this week, near the Hangar area. Players can spawn in the Courtyard and take the stairs to their left. It will eventually lead everyone straight to the Hangar, where Xur can be found on the left side, on top of the yellow stairs.

His inventory consists of the usual number of gears, with a total of six Exotics, seven Legendary weapons, and six pieces of armor for all classes.

Xur inventory for this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (September 9 to 13)

This week, Xur has brought the Colony Exotic heavy Grenade Launcher, which can be picked up in exchange for 29 Legendary Shards. It has an intrinsic perk called Serve the Colony, whose description says the following:

"Insectoid robot grenades quickly repopulate the magazine from reserves while the Colony is unequipped."

The weapon's Exotic perks allow the projectiles to chase their targets and explode after getting close to them. In the armor department, all three classes — Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters — can pick up the following pieces this week:

Gwisin Vest with 17 resilience for Hunters.

An Insurmountable Skullfort with 20 resilience for Titans.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara with 17 Strength for Warlocks.

Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle is being sold with Outlaw and High-Caliber Rounds, alongside Hawkmoon Hand Cannon with Eye of the Storm. Both are great for PvP, as the former can inflict flinch, while the latter can grant increased Accuracy. Both these Exotics can be bought in exchange for 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, one Exotic Cipher, and one Ascendant Shard.

In the Legendary section, the Empty Vessel, First In Last Out, and Gnawing Hunger are all worth the pick-up. The Solar Grenade Launcher is being sold with Blinding Grenades, which is mandatory for added control in PvE. The First In Last Out Shotgun comes with Auto-Loading Holster and can also provide gamers with Arc loadouts.

Lastly, the Void Auto Rifle Gnawing Hunger, has Demolitionist, which is the primary perk to go with in a Grenade-focused loadout. While on the topic of Grenade loadouts, Hunter's Legendary helmet comes with 22 Discipline this week, which is great for all sorts of builds and not just Void ones.

