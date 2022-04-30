Xur is selling god roll Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 right now (April 29)

With the weekend before Destiny 2 Guardian Games, players will be looking to fill in any vacancy in their inventory, whether Exotic or Legendary. The newest event will grant additional weapons and gear to everyone, alongside exotics. However, it is also about competing against fellow Guardians and coming out on top.

To ensure victory, players can visit Xur on Nessus right now. After spawning on the Watcher's Grave waypoint, Xur can be located down the road, on top of a bug crimson tree on the right. The following article breaks down the important items from Xur that are worth picking this weekend.

Xur is selling god roll Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale in Destiny 2 right now (April 29)

Starting with the exotics, Xur is selling the Hard Light Exotic Auto Rifle, alongside Gemini Jester Leg armor for Hunters, Nezarec's Sin Helmet for Warlocks, and MK 44 Stand Asides for Titans. The Nezarec is worth picking, as it consists of a base stat of 69, with 26 Discipline.

Nezarec's Sin this week on Xur (Image via Bungie)

Gemini Jester and MK 44 are worth picking up, as both have decent Discipline and Mobility spikes, respectively. While Xur hasn't brought forth much in the Legendary section this weekend, the Jian 7 Pulse Rifle can be useful inside PvP with perks such as Zen Moment, Outlaw, and High-Caliber Rounds.

Jian 7 Rifle Pulse Rifle perks in Xur inventory this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Sniper mains can also pick up Widow's Bite Rapid Fire Framed weapon. It comes with perks such as Firmly Planted and Opening Shot, granting the maximum weapon accuracy while crouching and engaging an enemy.

Widow's Bite perks are in Xur's inventory this week (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the star of this week's show comes in the form of two Exotic weapons present on the last page of Xur's inventory. The Hawkmoon Hand Cannon Exotic consists of Rangefinder, and the Dead Man's Tale has the Vorpal Weapon. These are some of the best possible rolls inside PvP.

Hawkmoon with a Rangefinder (Image via Bungie)

The Hawkmoon Hand Cannon also has the Hammer Forged Rifling added to it for extra Range, with Dead Man's Tale coming with High Caliber Rounds for an added flinch. Typically, a Vorpal Weapon paired with the Cranial Spike perk can easily three-shot any roaming super.

Guardian Games 2022 is set to run from May 3 until May 24.

