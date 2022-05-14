Xur is selling god roll Legendary weapons and high stat armor in Destiny 2 right now (May 13)

With just one week remaining before Destiny 2 Season 17 comes along, the community is gearing up for the next chapter in the Light vs Dark saga. While Bungie has been very tight-lipped regarding next season, there is no doubt the company will introduce a rework to either the Solar or Arc subclass.

However, before any additional details get revealed, players should stock up on their gear from the Agent of the Nine. As usual, his inventory this week features some Legendary gear that far outshines his Exotic ones. Xur can be found near the Winding Cove location on EDZ, where he is selling his wares to players.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (May 13)

As mentioned before, Xur can be found in the Winding Cove region within EDZ. Players can navigate from the main waypoint and head towards the flooded chasm location. There is a small road towards the left of the Winding Cove which can lead everyone directly to where Xur has set up his shop.

In the Exotic section, players can find the Cerberus+1 Auto Rifle, Graviton Forfeit Helmet for Hunters, Synthoceps Gauntlets for Titans, and Nezarec's Sin Helmet for Warlocks. These pieces of gear are nothing special, except for the 18 Intellect on Synthoceps and 20 Discipline on Nezarec's Sin.

Nezarec's Sin Exotic helmet for Warlocks (Image via Destiny 2)

Next comes the Legendary section of weapons, where Xur is selling some amazing perks that may prove handy in high-tier PvE activities. The Gridskipper Pulse Rifle comes with Tunnel Vision and Frenzy, which can be a great combination for clearing adds, especially with Void 3.0 paired.

However, the star of the show is this week's Arc Auto Rifle, known as Sorrow's Verse. The perk that Xur has brought in are as follows:

Extended Barrel for increased Range, and Recoil Control alongside Smallbore for Range and Stability.

Tactical Mag for an increase in Stability and Reload Speed alongside Alloy Magazine for faster Reload Speed.

Outlaw for a great increase in Reload Speed after Precision Kills.

One for All for a damage increase after hitting three separate enemies. These shots on a Champion and a Guardians count as three enemies.

Sorrow's Verse this week in Xur's inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

Hunters can pick up the Legendary Helmet with 67 base stats, 20 Mobility, and 22 Strength. In addition to that, The Gauntlet also provides players with a 25 spike in Discipline and 15 each in Mobility and Recovery.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul