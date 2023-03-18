With the arrival of another weekend in Destiny 2 Season 20, everyone's focus shifts to the Agent of the Nine and his inventory. Players can expect a lot of high-stat Exotic armor pieces this week, alongside god roll weapons. However, before heading in, everyone should note that this week's Legendary armor pieces aren't providing a lot of stat spikes.

The Exotic vendor can be found near the Winding Cove waypoint in EDZ. Players can spawn and head to the leftmost part of the map. A small cave on the side of the road will lead straight to Xur. The image below will provide a clearer idea of which path to take.

Destiny 2 EDZ cave to Xur (Image via Bungie)

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 3 (March 17-21)

On the first page of Xur's inventory, the following Exotics are available for purchase in exchange for Legendary Shards:

Lord of Wolves Solar Exotic Shotgun.

Lucky Raspberry Hunter Exotic chest piece.

Crest of Alpha Lupi Titan Exotic chest piece.

Geomag Stabilizers Warlock Exotic leg piece.

Lucky Raspberry Exotic Hunter chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

Lord of Wolves can still be used in PvE for both boss DPS and add (additional enemies) clearing, despite the heavy nerf it faced in PvP. Hunters are recommended to purchase the Lucky Raspberry with 21 Discipline and 68 base stats, making it one of the highest total stats in an Exotic armor piece.

While the Crest of Alpha Lupi and Geomag Stabilizers doesn't have spikes in the recommended stats, any beginner player can pick either of the two for a decent Titan Void or Warlock Arc load-out. On the second page, the Hawkmoon Exotic Hand Cannon is for sale alongside some of the best perks for PvP.

Hawkmoon Exotic Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

The perks available on the Hawkmoon are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling speed.

Alloy Magazine for faster reload once the magazine is empty.

Rangefinder for increased Range and zoom efficiency while aiming down the sights.

Heaving Grip for increased Stability and reduced Handling.

The Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle is for sale with Outlaw, which is decent in both PvP and PvE. Both these Exotics can be purchased with 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Judgment of Kelgorath Glaive (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, the Solar Glaive from Season of the Seraph, Judgment of Kelgorath, consists of Immovable Object and Closed to Melee, which can be considered one of the strongest perk combinations in a Glaive.

