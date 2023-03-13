"You are heartless": GTA streamer who got banned for racism lashes out at xQc for drawing attention to the clip

In a recent stream, GTA streamer Viviana went on a rant against Felix "xQc" for allegedly sending his "hateful audience" to harass her after he reacted to one of the former's clips on r/LivestreamFail a few months ago. The video in question portrayed her saying some racist things; she received a lot of backlash for this.

Now, racism and other forms of discriminatory behavior are against Twitch's TOS, and Felix's reaction gained enough traction for her to get banned from the platform subsequently. However, Vivian recently took to a livestream to talk about xQc's involvement in the incident in a teary outburst, accusing the latter of being heartless. Here's what she said:

"But man, you are a heartless, sick f*cking human being for putting that to your hateful a*s audience. Man, f*ck you!"

The clip and the VOD have been deleted from the channel, but here's an alternate link for those who want to see it.

"What did x even do?": xQc Viviana GTA RP racism drama explained

TW: Racism

While the most recent VOD containing the outburst may have been deleted, xQc's reaction to the racist rant that got Viviana banned for over a month is still on the internet.

After calling Felix's fans hateful, she continued saying that she was done with the episode and needed the rant to get it out of her system.

"And I really had to get that sh*t out because I don't give a f*ck no more. Like, I've been through it."

However, she resorted to criticizing xQc again, and even hoped that something bad would occur to him:

"Man, that's f*cked up. You're a f*cked up human being, and I hope you get all of the bad that's coming your way. 'Cus what the hell, what the hell is wrong with someone like that?"

Viviana insinuated that if she had as many followers as the Variety Streamer of the Year, she would try to do some "good" rather than direct "hate" towards people. Here's what she said:

"Just to send hate to someone's way, just because... all I'm gonna say is that if I had a platform like that? I would be doing it to do good. Not to f*cking send hate towards somebody."

Reddit Reacts to the clip

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail did not feel like Viviana should be criticizing the Twitch giant for the harassment, with many viewing whatever criticism and or harassment that she received as justified:

xQc also had an interaction with one of Viviana's friends, Bananabrea, who called his supporters sheep for the harassment her friend faced.

