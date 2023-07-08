"You can't just block and wait" Street Fighter 6's Zhen talks Red Bull Kumite, playing MenaRD, what makes SF6 amazing, and more (Exclusive)

Kuang "Zhen" is one of the best Street Fighter 6 players to come out of China. He recently competed in the Red Bull Kumite South Africa - one of the first majors for Capcom's latest fighting game. A host of the greatest players in the world came together for this. Though there were some changes to the roster, it was still an incredible show for all the fans tuning in on Twitch and YouTube.

We sat down to talk with Zhen before competing in the Red Bull Kumite major for Street Fighter 6. Though some of the audio was hard to hear, he got his thoughts on the best characters, what makes the game great, Modern controls, and more.

At the end of the tournament, the Chinese fighting game pro tied for 5th place with Mono and JabhiM.

Zhen talks about his chances at Street Fighter 6 Red Bull Kumite and more

Q. Thank you for taking the time to chat with us! First off, how do you feel about your chances?

Zhen: My chance for winning? I’d say there isn’t a lot of chance because there are a lot of great players, and I’m still working on Street Fighter 6 right now.

But I feel like I can beat some of them, but not all. I would say Angry Bird and Big Bird are probably the best. So chances are very low, but it’s not like there’s no chance.

Q. How do you feel personally about Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6? Do they help close the gap between skill levels, or do you think it doesn’t belong in competitive?

Zhen: Well, there are some advantages to Modern Control, but you lose something. Like, if you play Modern Luke, you lose something that’s really important. It’s more like you wait for something.

So you can’t use them more than to get a better reaction. But I feel like Classic is always better, but Modern probably has its advantages, too.

Q. You had one of the greatest runs ever in the Capcom Cup IX Last Chance qualifier - but sadly, your undefeated streak was ended by MenaRD. Are you excited to hopefully play him again and run it back?

Zhen: Run it back? Yeah, I actually played them in Topanga. There was a Japanese tournament, and I did win.

But I think he’s really strong in Street Fighter 6. I heard he’s working pretty hard. So, I wanna win, of course, I wanna see how I do when I play against him.

Q. How does Street Fighter 6 feel to you? Is it a step up mechanically and competitively compared to SF5?

Zhen: Yeah, it’s much better, I’ll say, much better than Street Fighter 5 when it comes to balance and diversity. A lot of things. I think it’s more entertaining.

Everything is faster in Street Fighter 6 - you can’t just block and wait to time things out. So whether it’s the joy you get from playing or watching, I think it’s a lot better than 5.

Q. How do you feel about Street Fighter 6’s roster? Is it well-balanced, or are there a few characters that stand at the top of the heap?

Zhen: Yeah, I’d say there are a few characters that stand out.

But when I play Dee Jay, I feel like this character has not been fully developed yet. But right now, I think those characters like Ken, Ryu, and Cammy are the best in the game right now.

Zhen is one of the best fighting game players in China when it comes to Street Fighter 6. You can find him creating content on BiliBili. He's also on social media via Instagram and Twitter.

