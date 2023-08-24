The Diablo 4 Season 2 announcement has not gone down well with Twitch star Zack "Asmongold," who had quite some fun criticizing the upcoming game changes that were not of his liking. The streamer, who is known for being highly critical of Blizzard Entertainment, continues his streak by criticizing the developer's latest game and comparing the enemy types in Season 1 to those of Season 2.

While Asmongold welcomed some of the changes to Diablo 4, such as the Renown mechanism, one thing he did not appreciate was Blizzard reusing the same NPC mobs for the new season. After reacting to a few comments under the announcement trailer on YouTube, he called the developer out for it, saying:

"You can't just keep recoloring the same NPCs that are in the game and be like, 'Oh, they're zombies? No, they are vampires now.'"

"You need to add new types of mobs": Asmongold reacts to Diablo 4 Season of Blood trailer

Asmongold was highly critical of Diablo 4 and made waves after rage-quitting the game while playing Season 1. He even called Blixxard out for "cr*p" mechanics at the time. However, he now seems to have a somewhat response to the new changes slated to arrive in the title this October with Season 2.

With the number of comments criticizing the Diablo title under the YouTube trailer for Season of Blood, it is clear that a sizeable portion of the community is not happy with some of the decisions taken by Blizzard. However, Asmongold praised the developer and even told his viewers that he did not want to sh*t on them for the update, saying:

"I don't know, I mean.. this is all good. Like, I don't want to sh*t on them for this too much, right?"

However, he did mention the various mobs being showcased in the gameplay trailer for Season 2 as the weak link, pointing out that many looked like ghouls, revenants, and other monster mobs already present in Diablo 4:

"Come on, we know what this is, we know what's going on. We know this is a revenant. You've got to add in new monsters. They don't even have to be hard, just need to look different and just be cool."

Timestamp 4:04:42

Asmongold even compared the situation to Path of Exiles, saying:

"A lot of the PoE mobs, for example, like the Kitava's Heralds, the piece of sh*ts? They added those into the Harvest. And sure they are recolors, but they also have those weird f*cking crabby boys too, and those are new. You got to have some new mobs. It's weird that we didn't see any of them hardly, you know?"

