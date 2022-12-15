"You're a dork in a cap" - Andrew Tate goes off on Adin Ross for pranking him

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate gave a scathing reply to YouTuber Adin Ross pranking him. For those unaware, Adin recently promised to go bald if Andrew pulled off a challenge. Tate was challenged to do 150 push-ups in less than five minutes, which turned out to be a walk in the park for him as he completed the task with several seconds in hand.

In the latest stream, Adin decided to prank Andrew by wearing a prosthetic head cover which made him appear to be bald. Upon realizing that Adin was only pranking him and still had a head full of hair, Andrew Tate responded by claiming:

"You're a dork in a cap"

Andrew Tate left dissatisfied at Adin Ross' abandoning his promise

Adin Ross, who procured a prosthetic bald cap, went live to prank his audience, and his latest victim was the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. Upon receiving the Discord call, Tate was initially impressed at the sight of Adin Ross staying true to his words. Andrew said:

"You stuck to your word. Shaved your head like you're supposed to, now got the right aesthetic, got big fat cigar. Cigars are good for your testosterone. Everything's gonna go well. You're a G."

Adin promptly took off his headphones to reveal that his hair was untouched all the while Andrew was under the impression that Adin had shaved his head. Tate reacted to it:

"So you're not a 'G' are you Adin?

(Timestamp: 05:43:13)

Adin responded by claiming that he likes the look and will shave for real on January 1st, 2023. Andrew said:

"Not buying it. I thought you were a gangster. But it turns out you're a dork in a cap. You tried to fool the world...You think I give a f**k about January 1st? Who gives a f**k about January 1st? That's forever away..."

Hearing the taunting remarks, Adin Ross sarcastically commented that Andrew Tate should not be dejected because he will take care of him when Tate gets "old" and "crippled."

It remains to be seen if Adin Ross will indeed shave off his hair come the new year.

Fans share their thoughts on the call

Fans shared a host of comments after hearing the two have a comical argument over Discord. The duo have certainly moved up the ranks to become among the most sought-after internet collaborations.

Here are some of the notable reactions:

Andrew Tate and Adin Ross recently had a face-to-face collaboration for the first time during the latter's visit to Dubai, the Tate brothers' present place of residence. The VOD of the stream is available on Adin Ross' YouTube channel.

