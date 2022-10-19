"You’re not entitled to anything" - Alinity hits back at viewers claiming that Amouranth scammed them

Twitch star Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon has called out viewers who accused fellow streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa of scamming them by not disclosing that she had a husband.

Amouranth recently shocked the internet by revealing that she was in an abusive relationship with her husband. While many fans extended their support to her after the revelation, some accused her of tricking them into donating by pretending to be single.

In a livestream on October 18, 2022, Alinity slammed those who have been attacking the streamer by stating that they're "not entitled to anything":

"But then like, bro, you're not entitled to anything. Like, you're not. You're not entitled to anything, chat! I'm not entitled to anything, you're not entitled to anything. We're not entitled to anything from anyone, from each other, from nothing!"

Alinity claims Amouranth's marital status was disclosed three years ago

At the 37-minute mark of her livestream, Alinity reacted to a viral Twitch clip in which Felix "xQc" Lengyel expressed frustration at community members who spoke ill of Amouranth.

xQc shut them off by saying:

"Like, holy f**k, man! Holy f**k! Stop! I'm so f***ing tired of this s**t, man!"

After watching xQc's reaction, Alinity said:

"Oh, because of the incel comments. Oh! Bro, the amount of people being like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe she (Amouranth) didn't tell me she has a relationship. I got scammed.' Like, bro! First of all, and this is like, the stupid thing, because it was like, three years ago that it came out that she has a husband. Like, everyone kind of knew. Right?"

The 34-year-old stated that she assumed Amouranth had broken up with her partner because she did not see "the guy" during a past get-together:

"I assumed had broken up with him, because when I went over there, I didn't see the guy. So I was like, 'Oh, they're not together anymore.' But like, I knew. Everyone knew."

Timestamp: 00:37:42

Alinity then lambasted viewers who claimed to have been scammed by Amouranth. She said:

"We're entitled to air, to the oxygen, and we're not even entitled to land, or anything! Like, I don't understand why people feel so entitled all the time! Like, 'I want this, I want that. I want you to subscribe. Well, I want you to donate.' No! Just like, you guys don't get to tell me what to do, I don't tell you guys what to do. We're both here free, on our free will and if someone wants to just press donate button and donate me a million dollars, that's on them!"

Fans react to the streamer's address

The comments section under a YouTube clip of Alinity's video featured a handful of reactions. One user claimed that they had been banned from Amouranth's Twitch channel for mentioning that the streamer was in a relationship:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via BLUBBERS/YouTube)

Alinity is a well-known personality in the streaming world and is primarily known for hosting Just Chatting and IRL broadcasts. She currently has 1,477,524 followers and averages more than 6.1k viewers per stream.

