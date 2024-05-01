"You're going to have to explain that to the police" - Asmongold responds to Twitch streamer Denims saying she "joked" about $30,000 bounty

A new chapter has unfolded in the recent controversy involving Twitch streamers Zack "Asmongold" and Denims. For context, on April 30, 2024, a video featuring Denims, in which she seemingly placed a $30,000 bounty on the content creator, went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X. She said:

"Listen, I'll up the number. Okay? $30k to anyone who'd make this dips**t disappear and make Eve's breasts bigger. Okay? You have to do both. All right? Because then it's a win-win for me. I get more breast and I don't have to see that moron on my timeline anymore. So, if you think about it..."

During a livestream on the same day, Asmongold addressed the situation and insinuated that he would file a police report.

Denims eventually appeared on the One True King (OTK) co-founder's Twitch chat and provided reasoning for her sentiments. The political commentator claimed that her comments were not directed at him but rather at X user @Grummz (Mark Kern). She added that she was joking about the $30,000 bounty.

Denims wrote:

"@zackrawrr, dawg, that clip wasn't even about you, it was about grummz. And it was a joke I changed the $20k that unhinged freak offered to $30k and added anime ti**ies in the offer. Yeah, it was mean. I just wanted to clarify that it wasn't about you. I respect you, even if I disagree with you a lot of the time. It's probably a bad joke about a hit, but I was playing off the video I was watching."

In response, Asmongold said:

"Well, I mean, I don't know. You can explain... here's the thing - I appreciate that. But, I mean... maybe you're going to have to explain that to the police. I don't know. You know? Or Twitch, or to somebody. This is not my problem anymore."

Timestamp: 02:54:25

"Are you being dishonest? I don't know" - Asmongold responds to Twitch streamer Denims amid recent controversy

Asmongold continued the conversation, expressing skepticism toward Twitch streamer Denims' remarks, saying he'd "assume" she was "not being dishonest."

He said:

"I get it, it wasn't about me. Now, is that true? Are you being dishonest? I don't know. Maybe. Maybe not. I'll assume that you were not being dishonest."

The Texan then stated that people would invariably believe Denims had placed a bounty on him because she was reacting to a video featuring him. He elaborated:

"But whenever I see a clip of somebody putting out a hit saying, 'I'll pay $30,000, get rid of this guy,' and I'm the one on the screen... there would be a lot of people who would believe, even if you didn't intend that, they would believe that it was actually in fact about me. And, I think that's very clear."

Asmongold is a popular Just Chatting and gaming content creator who joined Twitch in November 2011. He now livestreams on his alternate channel, Zackrawr, which has more than 1.7 million followers.