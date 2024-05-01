  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "You're going to have to explain that to the police" - Asmongold responds to Twitch streamer Denims saying she "joked" about $30,000 bounty

"You're going to have to explain that to the police" - Asmongold responds to Twitch streamer Denims saying she "joked" about $30,000 bounty

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 01, 2024 04:52 GMT
Asmongold Denims drama
Asmongold responds to Twitch streamer Denims saying she "joked" about the $30,000 bounty (Image via Asmongold/YouTube and Zackrawrr/Twitch)

A new chapter has unfolded in the recent controversy involving Twitch streamers Zack "Asmongold" and Denims. For context, on April 30, 2024, a video featuring Denims, in which she seemingly placed a $30,000 bounty on the content creator, went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X. She said:

"Listen, I'll up the number. Okay? $30k to anyone who'd make this dips**t disappear and make Eve's breasts bigger. Okay? You have to do both. All right? Because then it's a win-win for me. I get more breast and I don't have to see that moron on my timeline anymore. So, if you think about it..."

During a livestream on the same day, Asmongold addressed the situation and insinuated that he would file a police report.

Denims eventually appeared on the One True King (OTK) co-founder's Twitch chat and provided reasoning for her sentiments. The political commentator claimed that her comments were not directed at him but rather at X user @Grummz (Mark Kern). She added that she was joking about the $30,000 bounty.

Denims wrote:

"@zackrawrr, dawg, that clip wasn't even about you, it was about grummz. And it was a joke I changed the $20k that unhinged freak offered to $30k and added anime ti**ies in the offer. Yeah, it was mean. I just wanted to clarify that it wasn't about you. I respect you, even if I disagree with you a lot of the time. It's probably a bad joke about a hit, but I was playing off the video I was watching."

In response, Asmongold said:

"Well, I mean, I don't know. You can explain... here's the thing - I appreciate that. But, I mean... maybe you're going to have to explain that to the police. I don't know. You know? Or Twitch, or to somebody. This is not my problem anymore."

Timestamp: 02:54:25

"Are you being dishonest? I don't know" - Asmongold responds to Twitch streamer Denims amid recent controversy

Asmongold continued the conversation, expressing skepticism toward Twitch streamer Denims' remarks, saying he'd "assume" she was "not being dishonest."

He said:

"I get it, it wasn't about me. Now, is that true? Are you being dishonest? I don't know. Maybe. Maybe not. I'll assume that you were not being dishonest."

The Texan then stated that people would invariably believe Denims had placed a bounty on him because she was reacting to a video featuring him. He elaborated:

"But whenever I see a clip of somebody putting out a hit saying, 'I'll pay $30,000, get rid of this guy,' and I'm the one on the screen... there would be a lot of people who would believe, even if you didn't intend that, they would believe that it was actually in fact about me. And, I think that's very clear."

Asmongold is a popular Just Chatting and gaming content creator who joined Twitch in November 2011. He now livestreams on his alternate channel, Zackrawr, which has more than 1.7 million followers.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?