"You're neck is red?": Dispelling rumors of self-harm, Asmongold explains why his neck has red marks

With his massive audience, Zack "Asmongold" is a veritable giant on Twitch. With 3.3 million followers on his main account and almost 900k on his alternative, the OTK founder is a massive celebrity in MMO circles. With stardom, however, comes constant scrutiny as fans noticed he has red marks on his neck while streaming World of Warcraft yesterday.

As he was waiting in the lobby to enter the Classic Wrath of the Lich King servers, a person in his audience asked the question and the streamer promptly answered that it was because he had recently shaved.

"'You're neck is?'. I shaved, bruh. I shaved. You know, one time somebody..."

But the innocuous question reminded him of a particular post on his subreddit, and the conversation suddenly took a dark turn.

"One time my neck was like really f***king red from there, and there is a comment on my Reddit. And they were like, 'I can't believed that everybody is allowing this self-harm to just go unchecked.'"

Asmongold laughs away comment about self-harm while waiting to join Classic Word of Warcraft

As a highly popular MMO player who has been streaming World of Warcraft since its inception, Zack was understandably waiting to get onto the servers of the updated Wratch of the Lich King expansion. Owing to its large popularity, however, he had to wait a long time in the queue, giving his audience a chance to ask him personal questions.

Amongst all content creation, streaming is arguably the only medium where the creator has to constantly show themselves to the audience and is expected to withstand a lot of scrutiny about their appearance via their webcam.

Answering personal questions about their looks are part and parcel of the streaming community, Asmongold quickly obliged, divulging that the red marks were because he had shaved in the recent past.

Timestamp 0:2:57

However, sometimes fans do come up with their own theories about certain things and in this case, someone had probably joked about how the Austin-native was committing self harm as a way to explain the red marks. This is him paraphrasing the comment:

"The man literally tried to hang himself and nobody has anything to say about it?

Asmongold took it as a joke and made light of the situation as he laughed away the preposterous allegations by pointing out how absurd it would be if he had failed to end his life and then started streaming right after:

"In this person's mind, I guess I tied up the noose to the ceiling-fan. And things didn't work themselves out. And I figured, 'Oh, f**k. I guess I'm gonna keep on living, I might as well go live today.'"

A few in his chat also found the comment funny and Asmongold laughed as he read one message out loud:

"Yeah, yeah. Time to go live I guess. I'm not gonna die today."

Fans reacting to Asmongold's self-harm story

His audience had ample time before Asmongold got into his game due to pretty long wait times for the server. While commenting on the red marks, one YouTube user noted that the absurdly long queue was the subject of three of the last videos uploaded by his clips channel.

YouTube comments about the red marks (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Chat reacting to the story (Image via zackrawrr/Twitch)

Fans of the streamer were understandably curious to know what the cause of the mark was and laughed at the comment that tried to paint it as self-harm.

The OTK founding member has been streaming a lot of World of Warcraft and Tower of Fantasy lately on his second channel and fans can tune in to catch him live almost everday.

