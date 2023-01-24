"You can't really say no to MrBeast" - Mizkif explains how he lost a lot of money while gambling in Las Vegas

During a livestream on January 23, Twitch sensation Matthew "Mizkif" reacted to the "The BEST of Mizkif 2022" video. One segment of the two-hour-long video featured Jimmy "MrBeast's" League of Legends tournament.

Seeing this, Matthew recalled their time in Las Vegas, claiming that he had the "best time" of his life after winning $10,000 after gambling. He then mentioned that Jimmy told him to put his winnings on the table and how he eventually lost "every cent of it."

While providing details, the Austin, Texas-based personality stated:

"You can't really say no to MrBeast, right? I mean... so I did and I lost every cent of it."

Mizkif recounts how he "lost every cent" while gambling in Las Vegas with MrBeast

The conversation on the topic started at the 01:48 hour mark of his January 23 livestream, when Mizkif was watching the most memorable moments of 2022. Upon seeing the segment featuring MrBeast's Ultimate Crown League of Legends tournament, the streamer stated:

"God, that was such a good time! F***king... Voyboy and I, we went and gambled and then I won $5,000, just all on Vegas. I won five grand and then... I was up like, 10 grand. That honestly was one of the best moments of my entire life. I get why people gamble, right? I was like, 'Damn! This is good!'"

The One True King (OTK) co-owner then mentioned MrBeast telling him to gamble his winnings, saying:

"And then MrBeast is like, 'Hey, let's go,' you know? 'Come over here. We're here.' And then MrBeast basically tells me to put the 10 grand on the table. And he's like, 'You'll probably double it!' And I'm like, 'You know Jimmy, I'm supposed to do $75,000 on Black. I don't know if this is a good idea. Like, I should save it for stream.' He's like, 'No, try it!'"

Timestamp: 01:48:40

Mizkif claimed that one "cannot say no" to MrBeast and proceeded to gamble the money. He described a series of events that led to him and Joedat "Voyboy" maxing out their credit and debit cards:

"Which then I took our two thousand more dollars... and I lost every cent of that. Which then Voyboy started taking out money and then his credit card got maxed. Which then... we then were asking other people if we could borrow money from them. We lost money there. And then Voyboy got his debit card and we maxed that as well and we lost all of our money."

The conversation concluded with Mizkif mentioning Twitch streamer Hammoudi "Moe," also known as "Yassuo," incurring the biggest loss:

"Yeah, that was a pretty sad road to despair. Yeah, that was pretty depressing. You know who lost the most, though? Yassuo. Yassuo lost like, I think $50 or $60,000."

Mizkif is a prominent personality in the streaming world and has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2017. His popularity skyrocketed after co-founding OTK, alongside Asmongold, EsfandTV, Tips Out, and Rich Campbell.

