"You son of a..." - Dr DisRespect gets trolled on Twitter over recently released Twitch Recap

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, aka the legendary Dr DisRespect, was left fumbling for words after YouTuber Tyler "Wildcat" roasted him on Twitter about his Twitch Recap.

With 2022 coming to a close, major content creators across the board were sharing their yearly recaps. Wildcat shared his yearly YouTube review on Twitter when Dr DisRespect attempted to troll him. But Tyler threw it right back by asking him to compare their Twitch stats, which did not sit well with Dr DisRespect, who was infamously banned from the platform a couple of years ago.

Too stunned to come up with a witty reply, the doc could only write:

"You son of a..."

Wildcat trolls Dr DisRespect about his Twitch ban after the latter attempted to roast him for his YouTube stats

For the streaming community, Twitch Recap has become an annual tradition to look back at the year through stats such as the number of hours watched and the streamers that they watched the most. Around the same time, YouTube also got in on the action with the #MyYearOnYouTube.

Social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook were flooded with posts from Twitch and YouTube creators sharing their streaming statistics, be it the number of broadcasts they had in 2022 or the number of followers gained. Trying to live up to his name, Dr DisRespect attempted to roast fellow YouTuber Wildcat who had posted his YouTube statistics on Twitter with the caption:

"Posting my 2022 YouTube Year in Review so others can compare themselves to me and feel good or bad about their content accordingly."

The stats looked quite impressive, but not for Guy Beahm IV. The former Twitch streamer attempted a light roast by comparing his gaming skills with Wildcat, saying that Wildcat made him feel like a gaming god:

However, Wildcat had the ultimate laugh after throwing shade right back at him by asking him to compare Twitch stats.

The joke being that Tyler has almost 750K followers on Twitch while the doc was permanently banned from the platform back in 2020, with the reason for the ban yet to be revealed from either party.

Twitter reactions to the trolling

Known for his grandiose and bombastic style, it is Dr DisRespect who normally does the trolling. As such, Wildcat's quip has gained quite some traction within the gaming community as fans flocked to the replies with memes. Here are some of the reactions:

Compared to Dr DisRespect, Wildcat may be a smaller streamer, but he has also been in the game for a long time. With over 8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Tyler has almost double the number of followers of Herschel on the red platform. In comparison, the doc had over four million followers in 2020 when he got banned on Twitch and Wildcat still has less than a million.

