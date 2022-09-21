“Your mom sold you on eBay for two pounds”: IShowSpeed slams a random stranger after being compared to YouTuber Vikkstar

Controversial YouTuber Dareen "IShowSpeed" recently had a fan interaction go viral on social media, which might cause yet another controversy for the streaming phenomenon. In a clip that has been making rounds on the internet, the Ohio-native slammed a random stranger as he compared Speed with none other than popular American YouTuber Vikkstar.

As per the stranger himself, Vikkstar is way better than Speed. He did not shy away from making it clear as he interacted with the YouTuber. Upon getting compared to his top rival and that too in front of quite a few people, Speed could not control himself as he brutally roasted the stranger, berating him by saying:

“Your mom sold you on eBay for two pounds."

The interaction has since caught fire on social media, eliciting a plethora of reactions from viewers worldwide.

IShowSpeed humiliates a random stranger as he compares him with Vikkstar

IShowSpeed is currently one of the fastest growing creators on the red platform, boasting over a whopping 10 million followers. Majorly known for his outrageous antics and over-the-top reactions, he has been marred by several controversies throughout his streaming journey.

However, according to several viewers, the 17-years-old took it too far as he humiliated a stranger simply because he compared him to popular American YouTuber and content creator Vikkstar.

In the clip, when the stranger approached Speed and started comparing him to Vikkstar, IShowSpeed began to rage and humiliate the guy, commenting on his fashion nous. Things took a decided turn for the worse as he took a jab at the stranger, saying his mother sold him on eBay for a mere two pounds:

"Who better? Who is that? Vikky? Bro you look how you look bro. Like common here, you average UK person. Mission accomplished? What mission you have accomplished? Your mom sold you on eBay for two pounds."

Social media responds to IShowSpeed's behavior towards the stranger

Social media has been abuzz talking about this particular clip, ranging from people making fun of the stranger and others condemning Speed's behavior. The clip in question has already gone viral on Twitter, racking up over 21k likes and hundreds of retweets in no time.

Judging by the comments, while the majority of viewers took the incident in a light-hearted manner, a few even started comparing him to Vikkstar.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here is what fans had to say:

As gleaned from the comment section, the YouTuber has managed to attract massive attention yet again. With that being said, IShowSpeed has navigated through multiple controversies and hilarious interactions in recent months.

From getting swatted during a livestream to trying out Kylie Jenner's viral lip challenge, the streaming phenomenon has always managed to stay in the limelight for one reason or another.

