YouTube streamer Myth gets emotional and breaks down crying while watching video about his "fall off"

Former Twitch streamer Ali Kabbani, better known as Myth, has recently garnered a lot of attention after crying on a recent YouTube stream while reacting to a video about his career. Ali's career saw a huge surge in popularity during the heyday of Fortnite, and the subject of the video was the downward trajectory of his viewership.

The week-old video, titled The Streamer Who Went From 165,000 to 50 Viewers, was created by Directed by Fainted and has gone viral among the streaming community, with popular creators such as xQc also reacting to it. As the name suggests, the video explores the rise and fall of Myth's popularity, which made the streamer pretty emotional while reacting to it on his last stream.

Watch: Myth cries after watching The Streamer Who Went From 165,000 to 50 Viewers

If the number of concurrent viewers is the yardstick for successful streaming, Myth peaked back in 2018 when Fortnite was arguably at the pinnacle of popularity. As per data from TwitchTracker, the streamer almost broke the internet on June 2, 2018, when more than 164,000 viewers tuned in to watch his stream at the same time.

Only a couple of months later, he would go on to overtake Shroud in terms of followers, taking his place behind Ninja as the second most-followed creator on Twitch.

As posited by Directed by Fainted in the video and corroborated by the graph above, his viewership has steadily dwindled over the last couple of years, reaching abysmally low levels, especially after he left Twitch last year in favor of YouTube streaming.

As such, the video looking back at his career and his past achievements made Myth very emotional. So much so that the streamer could not help but cry on camera. He also revealed that he appreciated how Directed by Fainted highlighted the "good" he has done, saying:

"It is crazy how little I look back at what I have done and feel good about it, you know? This video helped me see that. So, yeah. Just feels really good man."

The clip has received a lot of attention on social media, going viral on Reddit. The streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about Myth's career and his reaction to the video. The clip of him crying has also received a lot of attention on X, formerly Twitter. Here are some general reactions from across social media, with many very critical of his recent move to YouTube.

Myth's career has had its ups and downs, with many stating that he has been past his prime for a long time. For more context about the streamer's journey as a content creator, readers may find this article tracing his career very informative.