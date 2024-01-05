YouTube terminated OnlyUseMeBlade's channel for hate speech days after alleged racist comments

Controversial YouTuber and streamer Brian Risso, better known by his online alias OnlyUseMeBlade, has been banned from the platform for hate speech. Brian is known for going on tirades while consuming alcohol on his channel and recently made headlines for allegedly saying the N-word on camera multiple times. This is not the first time that YouTube has terminated a channel belonging to him, with various scandals catching up to him in 2020.

However, he created another channel titled OUMB2 in July of 2021 and has been using it to reach his audience till it got banned today by YouTube. Fellow content creator Stonic10 talked about it on his livestream, where he stated that OnlyUseMeBlade had even sent him the official email citing "hate speech" as the reason.

In the clip above, Stonic10 can be heard saying:

"Has to be hate speech, I think it is hate speech as well. I can't believe it, I am not surprised, I am surprised this didn't happen sooner..."

He would then go on to say:

"F*cking Blade has just messaged me. Blade has just texted. Yeah, it's official, Blade is banned for hate speech. He just texted me the email."

Trying to access the OUMB2 channel on YouTube corroborates Stonic10's claims, as a banner citing hate speech as the reason for the termination of the channel pops up. It reads:

"This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting hate speech."

OnlyUseMeBlade's YouTube channel terminated after clips of him allegedly saying the N-word went viral

Trigger Warning: Racism, N-word

OnlyUseMeBlade has been accused of various crimes over his career, from abuse to se*ual assault. He also received a lot of backlash online for his recent New Year's stream, where he got drunk and was on the verge of passing out after allegedly saying the racial slur n-word hundreds of times.

Clips of the incident have gone viral on social media after YouTube terminated his account, with many viewers saying this was the reason for the ban. Here is a slightly censored clip of the incident, with the law enforcement entering the room before the stream cuts off.

In the clip above, OnlyUseMeBlade can be heard saying the N-word multiple times in a delirious state before the cops show up. The news of the termination has garnered multiple responses from viewers. Here are some reactions from social media.

Hate speech and racism are not tolerated on streaming and video-sharing services, be it Twitch or YouTube. Here is a list of livestreamers who have been penalized for using hate speech on different platforms.