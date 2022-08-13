“My job is to get views”- YouTuber BearPig defends using clickbait titles for Call of Duty Warzone videos

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the biggest battle-royale games as of 2022. With over tens of millions of players logging in daily on their PCs or consoles and over 100k combined daily views across streaming platforms, the hype for Warzone never fades with new content being added frequently.

While content creators rush to cover every new update and meta change to Call of Duty Warzone, using specific words to garner views on their YouTube videos is nothing strange. YouTuber and Twitch Partner BearPig recently justified his video titles after a comment on YouTube accused him of using misleading/clickbait phrases.

BearPig defends using specific keywords in titles for Call of Duty Warzone videos

While content creators such as JGOD and IceManIssac cover new updates and meta changes on Warzone almost daily, BearPig is another rising name among the Call of Duty community. With over 200k YouTube subscribers and 100k followers on Twitch, BearPig covers new and exciting gun loadouts and weapon combinations to try on Warzone.

On August 12th, 2022, BearPig took to Twitter to address his usage of words such as “broken,” “meta,” and “1 shot” for the title of his YouTube videos after a user in the comments accused him of click-baiting his viewers through misleading titles.

🐻🐷 @BearPigCentral Why Warzone YouTubers say every gun is meta / broken / 1 shot etc Why Warzone YouTubers say every gun is meta / broken / 1 shot etc https://t.co/vVw5szIsEy

BearPig shared a screenshot of the interaction in the comment section of one of his videos in the tweet. While the original comment appeared to criticize BearPig's video titles, BearPig decided to defend his videos by clarifying the motives behind the usage of such words.

In his comment, BearPig asks the user to kindly 'unsub' from almost every Warzone creator, if not every gaming channel. He claimed that no one would click on his videos if he used words such as "decent," "okay," or "average." Users on Twitter were quick to make fun of this interaction and show support to BearPig:

whxte @whxte_hi it is not META! (Warzone).” - the title he wanted 🤣 @BearPigCentral “My New TEC-9 is DECENT on Rebirth Islandit is not META! (Warzone).” - the title he wanted 🤣 @BearPigCentral “My New TEC-9 is DECENT on Rebirth Island 😁 it is not META! (Warzone).” - the title he wanted 🤣

Aldiron @trekaldiron @BearPigCentral He can't show you anyone because they all either started using clickbait or they stopped uploading. Lmao @BearPigCentral He can't show you anyone because they all either started using clickbait or they stopped uploading. Lmao

KellyiisKooL #NorCalMiami @KellyiisKooL @BearPigCentral Well now I’m omw to sub to you. Funny how life works lolol @BearPigCentral Well now I’m omw to sub to you. Funny how life works lolol

TonyTruthSTL @TonyTruthSTL @BearPigCentral Also atleast your videos are about the gun lmao. We all know someone whose titles have nothing to do with the video. Or maybe it's there in a 10 second segment in a 20 minute video lmao @BearPigCentral Also atleast your videos are about the gun lmao. We all know someone whose titles have nothing to do with the video. Or maybe it's there in a 10 second segment in a 20 minute video lmao

Heinrich 🛫 @heinrich_merwe @BearPigCentral I at least trust you to give your honest opinion on the weapon in the video, the title for me is just to find out which gun you where using, first five minutes of any BearPig video will tell you everything you need to know about good vs bad @BearPigCentral I at least trust you to give your honest opinion on the weapon in the video, the title for me is just to find out which gun you where using, first five minutes of any BearPig video will tell you everything you need to know about good vs bad

While others complain that such click-baiting and misleading titles for Warzone videos are "annoying" or "boring" and not just apply on BearPig's channel but to other content creators as well:

Shahrizal Ismail @AzoicSG @BearPigCentral fair point.. but it does get annoying.. your rebirth videos are entertaining none the less.. so will tolerate the broken youtube clickbait meta @BearPigCentral fair point.. but it does get annoying.. your rebirth videos are entertaining none the less.. so will tolerate the broken youtube clickbait meta

Saiya West @WestSaiya @BearPigCentral Hes got a point. I dont watch wz creators anymore because everything is so generic. Same thumbnails same titles same weapons its getting boring @BearPigCentral Hes got a point. I dont watch wz creators anymore because everything is so generic. Same thumbnails same titles same weapons its getting boring

Anthony @_AntWise_ @BearPigCentral I’m not really sure how those titles even get people to click more. Shocked face thumb nails and This is meta! Titles…it’s just obvious it’s click bait but I’ll watch the video because I like the creator and an interested in what they say not because of a baited title @BearPigCentral I’m not really sure how those titles even get people to click more. Shocked face thumb nails and This is meta! Titles…it’s just obvious it’s click bait but I’ll watch the video because I like the creator and an interested in what they say not because of a baited title

Oo MR JD oO @OoMRJDoO @BearPigCentral I don't even click a single one with that stupid thumbnail or 1 shot meta super gun quick click my video... @BearPigCentral I don't even click a single one with that stupid thumbnail or 1 shot meta super gun quick click my video...

Regardless, BearPig's growth on social media platforms isn't significantly affected by this interaction, with his videos gaining over 20k views with each upload on YouTube.

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

