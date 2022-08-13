“My job is to get views”- YouTuber BearPig defends using clickbait titles for Call of Duty Warzone videos

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the biggest battle-royale games as of 2022. With over tens of millions of players logging in daily on their PCs or consoles and over 100k combined daily views across streaming platforms, the hype for Warzone never fades with new content being added frequently.
While content creators rush to cover every new update and meta change to Call of Duty Warzone, using specific words to garner views on their YouTube videos is nothing strange. YouTuber and Twitch Partner BearPig recently justified his video titles after a comment on YouTube accused him of using misleading/clickbait phrases.
BearPig defends using specific keywords in titles for Call of Duty Warzone videos
While content creators such as JGOD and IceManIssac cover new updates and meta changes on Warzone almost daily, BearPig is another rising name among the Call of Duty community. With over 200k YouTube subscribers and 100k followers on Twitch, BearPig covers new and exciting gun loadouts and weapon combinations to try on Warzone.
On August 12th, 2022, BearPig took to Twitter to address his usage of words such as “broken,” “meta,” and “1 shot” for the title of his YouTube videos after a user in the comments accused him of click-baiting his viewers through misleading titles.
BearPig shared a screenshot of the interaction in the comment section of one of his videos in the tweet. While the original comment appeared to criticize BearPig's video titles, BearPig decided to defend his videos by clarifying the motives behind the usage of such words.
In his comment, BearPig asks the user to kindly 'unsub' from almost every Warzone creator, if not every gaming channel. He claimed that no one would click on his videos if he used words such as "decent," "okay," or "average." Users on Twitter were quick to make fun of this interaction and show support to BearPig:
While others complain that such click-baiting and misleading titles for Warzone videos are "annoying" or "boring" and not just apply on BearPig's channel but to other content creators as well:
Regardless, BearPig's growth on social media platforms isn't significantly affected by this interaction, with his videos gaining over 20k views with each upload on YouTube.
Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.