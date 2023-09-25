YouTuber Scott Shafer accuses Jason Derulo of stealing content by faking reaction videos

In a recent video, YouTuber Scott Shafer called out American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo for allegedly stealing content on the platform by using fake reaction clips for himself on YouTube shorts. Reaction content has been at the center of a lot of debate in the YouTube and Twitch community recently, and it seems even celebrity singers are not immune exempt from it.

In the nine-minute-long video titled Jason Derulo Is The Biggest Content Thief On YouTube, Scott Shafer pointed out that the pop star has a handful of reaction templates that the editors superimpose on videos. This allegedly allows Derulo's YouTube channel to pump out several reaction clips on YouTube Shorts without the singer actually reacting to the video.

Scott Shafer claims Jason Derulo's YouTube page has four pre-recorded reactions that are used to react to numerous clips

Reaction content itself has become a topic for debate in the content creation industry after big streamers such as xQc, HasanAbi, and Asmongold were criticized by a fair few in the community while others defended them. The crux of the debate stands on the ethical validity of reaction content, with critics calling it content theft in some extreme cases.

YouTuber Scott Shafer has come out accusing Jason Derulo's YouTube channel of doing just that in his new video exposé on the American singer. Scott explains:

"In an attempt to make these stolen videos original content, he will often use a small video of himself over the original video, reacting to the content to make it an actual reaction video."

Shafer notes that everything is not exactly as it seems:

"Now at first, this looks like an actual reaction to the video. But if you scroll through his Shorts page, you will see he uses the same clips of himself over and over in every single video."

In fact, the YouTuber claims that Jason Derulo's YouTube Shorts only have three clips of him reacting, which are reused by the channel for several videos. Shafer then showcases the three clips, saying:

"Jason seems to have only three clips of himself that he has just copy-pasted on every single video that he steals to make it look like he is reacting to it. The first clip is of him in a cut off shirt and baseball cap. The second clip is of him shirtless, walking on a treadmill and smiling. And the third copy-paste video is of him eating sour patch kids and then making a surprised face."

Social media reacts to Scott Shafer's accusations against Jason Derulo

It remains unclear if Jason Derulo does not handle his YouTube account personally and that the editor has reused clips to generate fake "reaction content."