Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge reveal - release date, confirmed new cards, and more

A new expansion has been revealed for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge. This set of 102 cards will come to the card game later in 2023 and will feature a wealth of Ultra Rares, Secret Rares, and a special variety known as “Quarter Center Secret Rare.”

This will first appear in Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG for Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition, and then again in Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge. This Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set follows Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge, which featured cards used by many popular anime and manga characters.

Here’s what is currently known about the next Battles of Legend set for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, as of this writing.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge brings new cards and classic reprints to life in 2023

This expansion will be available to Yu-Gi-Oh! players on June 23, 2023, but the price is unknown. One of the great things about Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge is that it’s all Rare cards. Each booster pack contains 5 cards with 4 Ultra Rares and 1 Secret Rare. The set features at least 20 Quarter Century Secret Rares.

Those Secret Rares have a holographic champagne-gold card name, the watermark for “Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Quarter Century” logo in the center of the card text box, and the Secret Rare foil treatment over the whole card surface.

Several known cards will have that particular rarity in this expansion's new and reprint sections. In the lists below, cards with an asterisk can be Quarter Century Secret Rares.

Many of these cards have been translated but are not officially translated by Konami. Most of them are powerful, such as Dark Magician the Knight of Dragon Magic. It has a base power of 2900, and when it deals damage to a monster in Defense Position, it dishes out piercing battle damage to the opponent.

Also, once per turn, if it destroys a monster, it can damage your opponent based on the destroyed monster’s original Attack Power. Additionally, it can Special Summon a Dark Magician and Gaia the Dragon Champion from your hand, deck, extra deck, and/or graveyard, if this monster is destroyed.

Here is a list of currently-known new prints for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge.

Currently known new cards

Dark Magician the Knight of Dragon Magic (Effect Fusion Monster)

Armed Neos (Effect Fusion Monster)*

Assault Syncrhon (Effect Tuner Monster)*

Numbers Last Hope (Normal Spell)

Odd-Eyes Rebellion Xyz Dragon (Effect Xyz Pendulum Monster)

Rokket Coder (Effect Monster)

Extox Hydra (Effect Fusion Monster)

Tri-Edge Master (Effect Synchro Monster)

Daidaratant the Ooze Giant (Effect Xyz Pendulum Monster)

Quite a few reprints will be included in this expansion. Many of those will be Quarter Century Secret Rares, and quite a few familiar cards will be seen among them. For example, the powerful Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder, used in so many Extra Decks.

Another popular card, Sky Striker Mobilize - Engage!, is also featured in the Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge expansion. As with the above list, any card with an asterisk can appear as a Quarter Century Secret Rare.

Currently known reprints

Dark Armed Dragon (Effect Monster)*

Dante, Traveler of the Burning Abyss (Effect Xyz Monster)*

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder (Effect Xyz Monster)*

Sky Striker Mobilize - Engage! (Normal Spell)(New Artwork)*

Rite of Aramesir (Normal Spell)*

Welcome Labrynth (Normal Trap)*

This expansion will arrive for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in a few months, and with it, a wide assortment of new cards and reprints. Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge launches in the West on June 23, 2023.

