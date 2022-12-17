Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Cyberstorm Access expansion to feature new Tellarknight cards - Lyra, Altea, and more

Thanks to YuGiOh News and YGOrganization, several cards have been revealed for the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! expansion - Cyberstorm Access. A quartet with the Tellarknight typing was revealed and translated, which could offer some power to Constellar decks in the future.

Cyberstorm Access is the next OCG expansion for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, and will drop on January 15, 2023. It will feature support for several powerful deck types, such as Code Talker, Cyber, and Constellar. The content expansion is also going to introduce a new archetype, Manadome. Here’s what the new Tellarknight cards can do when they launch next month.

Yu-Gi-Oh! to feature 4 new Tellarknight cards in January 2023's Cyberstorm Access expansion

Four new Tellarknight cards have been confirmed in the next Yu-Gi-Oh! expansion, and they promise to be quite interesting for duelists. All four also count as Constellars for gameplay as well, which makes them quite flexible.

1) Tellarknight Lyra

The new Tellarknight Lyra card (Image via Konami)

Card Type: Level 4 | LIGHT | Warrior |Effect

Level 4 | LIGHT | Warrior |Effect Errata: This card is always treated as a Constellar. You can only use the effects of this card’s name once each turn.

This card is always treated as a Constellar. You can only use the effects of this card’s name once each turn. Attack/Defense: 1200, 1600

1200, 1600 First Ability: If a Tellarknight and/or Constellar monster other than “Tellarknight Lyra” is Normal Summoned to your field: You can Special Summon this card from your hand.

If a Tellarknight and/or Constellar monster other than “Tellarknight Lyra” is Normal Summoned to your field: You can Special Summon this card from your hand. Second Ability: If this card is Summoned: You can add 1 Tellarknight Spell from your deck to your hand.

Tellarknight Lyra is an incredible card to have in your opening hand, so you can play another Tellarknight in Yu-Gi-Oh! and then play this for free from your hand. It pairs nicely with the other Level 4 Tellarknight, Altea.

2) Tellarknight Altea

The new Tellarknight Altea (Image via Konami)

Card Type: Level 4 | LIGHT | Warrior | Effect

Level 4 | LIGHT | Warrior | Effect Errata: This card is always treated as a “Constellar” card. You can use the effects of this card’s name each once per turn.

This card is always treated as a “Constellar” card. You can use the effects of this card’s name each once per turn. Attack/Defense: 1700, 1300

1700, 1300 First Ability: If this card is Summoned: You can target cards on the field up to the number of LIGHT and DARK XYZ Monsters you already control; destroy them.

If this card is Summoned: You can target cards on the field up to the number of LIGHT and DARK XYZ Monsters you already control; destroy them. Second Ability: If a Tellarknight and/or Constellar monster(s) other than “Tellarknight Altea” is Special Summoned to your field: You can Special Summon this card from your GY. You cannot declare attack for the rest of this turn, except with XYZ Monsters.

In addition, a Continous Spell was revealed, Tellarknight Constellar. It is a great way to Special Summon Tellarknight/Constellar cards in your Yu-Gi-Oh! duels. It also has another effect, that you can only use once per turn, but boy could it be worth it.

3) Tellarknight Constellar

The new continuous spell, Tellarknight Constellar (Image via Konami)

Card Type: Continuous Spell

Continuous Spell Errata: You can only activate 1 card with this card’s name per turn. You can only use the second ability effect of this card’s name once per turn.

You can only activate 1 card with this card’s name per turn. You can only use the second ability effect of this card’s name once per turn. First Ability: When this card resolves, you can Special Summon 1 Tellarknight or Constellar monster from your hand or GY.

When this card resolves, you can Special Summon 1 Tellarknight or Constellar monster from your hand or GY. Second Ability: You can target 1 Tellarknight or Constellar XYZ Monster you control; Special Summon from your Extra Deck, 1 Tellarknight or Constellar XYZ Monster with a different Rank from that monster you control, by using it as material. This is treated as an XYZ Summon. Transfer its materials to the Summoned monster.

This can easily start ramping up power on the board for Tellarknight and Constellar decks, building up a much more powerful creature than what Yu-Gi-Oh! players previously had in play.

4) Tellarknight Constellar Caduceus

A new XYZ Monster was also revealed for Yu-Gi-Oh!, the Tellarknight Constellar Caduceus. It’s a pretty fascinating card, but I don’t know how powerful it’s going to be. Here’s what this Rank 4 monster can do.

The new XYZ monster Tellarknight Constellar Caduceus (Image via Konami)

Card Type: Rank 4 | LIGHT | Spellcaster | XYZ | Effect

Rank 4 | LIGHT | Spellcaster | XYZ | Effect Errata: Requires 2+ Level 4 monsters. You can only use the effects of this card’s name each once per turn.

Requires 2+ Level 4 monsters. You can only use the effects of this card’s name each once per turn. Attack/Defense: 2500/1650

2500/1650 First Ability: If this card is XYZ Summoned: You can target 1 Tellarknight card and/or 1 Constellar card in your GY; add them to your hand.

If this card is XYZ Summoned: You can target 1 Tellarknight card and/or 1 Constellar card in your GY; add them to your hand. Second Ability: You can banish 1 Tellarknight or Constellar monster from your hand or Deck then detach 1 material from this card; this effect becomes that banished monster’s activated effect when that monster is Normal Summoned.

Since the Tellarknight Constellar Caduceus grants you up to two cards from your graveyard, you can use a very wide number of effects, depending on what you’ve included in your deck.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what else comes from the Yu-Gi-Oh! expansion when it releases in January 2023. Quite a few archetypes will be supported in this set, so time will tell how the meta shapes up to be.

